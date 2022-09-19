Of Kings and Catastrophes

To close out this season of Royal mourning, we're pleased to welcome to The Mark Steyn Show the historian Helen Rappaport in a special edition for Mark Steyn Club members.

Dr Rappaport is an expert in two contrasting dynasties - the Romanovs and the Windsors - whose respective fates form the extremes of monarchical outcomes in this most unmonarchical age. Mark and Helen begin with the only photograph ever taken of nine kings - gathered at Windsor Castle for Edward VII's funeral a few years before the Great War swept away all the European empires save for Britain. Then Dr Rappaport explores what bound so many of the royal houses - the so-called "Coburg Curse" of haemophilia - which, in the case of the Russian royal family, helped lead to the Bolshevik Revolution and a century of horrors.

The House of Windsor were the great survivors through these turbulent times. But what now - for the Commonwealth and even for the home nations? Mark and Helen mull past, present and future. To watch this special show, members of The Mark Steyn Show should click here and log-in.

