At the Back, but not on the Bus

On Tuesday Steyn was reunited with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. The topics included Biden's lousy seat at the Queen's funeral, and the unwelcome intruders to Martha's Vineyard. Click above (or here) to listen in full.
