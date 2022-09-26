Meltdown over Meloni

Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with Mark's take on the media and their responsibility for the wreckage all around. His first guest was Anne-Élisabeth Moutet with her view of Italy's new prime minister - the second coming of Il Duce, according to the BBC, CBS et al.

Next up was a trio of respected doctors - Clare Craig, Tony Hinton, Ros Jones - on their visit to Downing Street to ask His Majesty's Government to end the reckless vaccination of children - as Denmark and Norway have ended it.

Historian David Starkey rounded out the hour with some thoughts on how so-called "universal values" have eclipsed democracy and self-government.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

Tomorrow Mark will be back for Tuesday's Steyn Show

