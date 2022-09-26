Image

Mark Steyn

Meltdown over Meloni

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12841/meltdown-over-meloni

Print

Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show started with Mark's take on the media and their responsibility for the wreckage all around. His first guest was Anne-Élisabeth Moutet with her view of Italy's new prime minister - the second coming of Il Duce, according to the BBC, CBS et al.

Next up was a trio of respected doctors - Clare Craig, Tony Hinton, Ros Jones - on their visit to Downing Street to ask His Majesty's Government to end the reckless vaccination of children - as Denmark and Norway have ended it.

Historian David Starkey rounded out the hour with some thoughts on how so-called "universal values" have eclipsed democracy and self-government.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

Tomorrow Mark will be back for Tuesday's Steyn Show, live at 8pm BST - that's 3pm North American Eastern. US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient: that screens at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.

Among the benefits of membership in The Mark Steyn Club are Comment Club privileges, so Steyn Clubbers please have at it below.

en

