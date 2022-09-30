Live Around the Planet: Friday September 30th

Before anything else, let me once again thank all those who've dialed up The Mark Steyn Show on recent nights. On Thursday, we closed out a very good week by beating Sky News and TalkTV combined. We had five times the audience (and, indeed, at certain points in the show ten times) of Piers Morgan.

Rupert Murdoch is paying more per viewer for Piers's pitiful audience than anyone has ever paid in the history of television. I have no idea why one of the all-time savviest guys in global media continues to indulge this fiasco, but he could at least change the name of his money-bleeding show: Piers Morgan Uncensored? No one has ever been in less need of being "censored": His views on every subject are utterly conventional. "Britain's most outspoken broadcaster"? On what? The Second Amendment? Get your Covid jabs?

I wouldn't usually bang on about such things, except that the cocksure Mr Morgan sneered that he would crush GB News like a bug, and his London media mates asserted that he would have no difficulty doing so, given that he was up against what The Guardian dismissed as a "niche Canadian". Not to go all Churchillian on you, but some Canadian, some niche. Rupert has a phenomenal half-century track record: why he's letting Piers Morgan destroy it is a mystery.

On this edition I'm happy to take questions on pretty much anything, bearing in mind that certain subjects a) hold little interest for me; or b) I've been banging on about them for so long I've little new to add. As an example of the latter, I see Conservative Inc are very belatedly waking up to the woeful state of federal "justice": The GOP leadership are now complaining that the FBI is purging its ranks of conservative G-men.

There is also a third category of news: a non-political event that can be weaponised against your political opponents. Hurricane Ian continues to wreak havoc on Florida, piling up boats in the streets of Naples, severing in two the Sanibel Causeway, and leaving millions without power. But, for the US media, its main point of interest is whether it can also be deployed to total Ron DeSantis's presidential ambitions.

