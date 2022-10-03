The Mark Steyn Show - live Monday to Thursday!

A brand new week of The Mark Steyn Show begins tonight on GB News. We air live at 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern. (US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.)

In UK politics, Liz Truss has just reversed course and reinstated the 45 per cent top tax rate she abolished just ten days ago. So it may be time for a new Tory leadership contest, because let's face it, she's been there for almost a month, so we're overdue for the next one...

Meanwhile, back in the real world, global infrastructure is getting blown up by parties unknown, and millions of citizens across the developed world, if they pause their virtue-signaling on "climate change" and transgender tucking-tape, will realise they're now preoccupied with just surviving, and making it through the winter.

~Tim Ball, my great compatriot and fellow target of climate mullah Michael E Mann, died a week ago. Over a long decade, the execrable Mann sued Ball into penury and failing health. Tim won the case, but Doctor Deadbeat refused to pay the seven-figure legal fees ordered by the judge, even though in the courtroom his own lawyer accepted Mann's liability for them. As a result, Tim's family needs help paying for his modest burial. You can find more details over at Watts Up With That. Tim was an honourable and principled man, and he paid for it with his life.

Rick McGinnis's Saturday movie date was a Preston Sturges political satire, and on Sunday The Hundred Years Ago Show offered our weekly sense of perspective with a Russian military call-up and Fascists on the march in Italy. Our marquee presentation was a special edition of Steyn's Song of the Week with a cavalcade of Florida songs to hunker down to in hurricane season.

If you were too busy this weekend walking back last weekend's tax cut, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

