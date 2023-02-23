As he mentioned on last night's show, Mark is still recuperating from his heart attacks and having to build up his strength to get back to full output. Having done three great shows with some of his most popular guests this week, he's retreating back to his iron lung for a long weekend.

But never fear: In his absence, we're pleased to present a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show in which Mark talks to Marc Morano about The Great Reset. To watch the show, simply click above.

Mr Morano is a bestselling author with a particular reputation as a debunker of climate alarmism. In his latest book The Great Reset he looks at how the models of the Covid lockdowns and of global-warming hysteria are now being applied more broadly to a fundamental "reset" of the assumptions of life in a developed society. He talks to Steyn about how advanced the Great Reset is, and the figures behind it, some known, some less so.

~Among the benefits of Mark Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy The Mark Steyn Show in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you find Steyn and his guests more convivial in non-visual form, please log-in to our Audio and Transcript versions. To listen to the above show, simply click here.

~The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. We appreciate that membership is not for everyone, but, if you'd like to find out more about it, please see here. Another advantage of membership is access to our comments section. So, if you take issue with anything either of the Mark-Marcs said on the show, then feel free to comment away below.