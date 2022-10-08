Image

Mark Steyn

Golly Golly Gone

The Hundred Years Ago Show

Programming note: Tomorrow morning at SteynOnline please join us for a special Sunday edition of The Mark Steyn Show, followed by a brand new Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm British Summer Time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern. Wherever you are on the planet, you can listen live by clicking the button at top right here.

Details of all Mark's regularly scheduled TV and radio shows each week can be found on this page in the right-hand sidebar.

~Welcome to this week's Hundred Years Ago Show. October 1922 continues with a coronation in a purpose-built cathedral, Fascists booting out bureaucrats, and American Prohibition agents seizing Canadian ships off the Jersey shore. Also: the sudden death of a healthy liver, and telephone calls you can make yourself!

Plus all the other headlines from Kansas to the Karenni States - and the sounds of the era from Jolson to Neilsen. Click above to listen.

Thank you for your kind comments on The Hundred Years Ago Show ca, Paul Bohme, a First Month Founding Member of The Mark Steyn Club from Brittany in France, writes:

I absolutely adore this part of The Mark Steyn Club output. So many things get put in perspective.

Indeed, Paul. Simon Arnold, a Steyn Clubber from far northern Scotland, agrees:

Another one of Mark's history lessons... Those early moments of this week's instalment sound eerily familiar with all that is happening in the world today.

But Todd Lewis, a Virginia member, reckons it's all in the tunes:

Ever since I was a kid I've always wanted to get a sense of the 'feel' of bygone eras. It's funny how politics doesn't do that very well. Some of politics is interesting, but mostly it seems to reek of excessive ambition, corruption, and stupidity no matter what era you're talking about. I guess politics is the coin of the realm of human weakness. The thing that really transports me to the past though is the music of the time. I love the period music of The Hundred Years Ago Show.

We hope you enjoy this week's episode, with everything from Tin Pan Alley exotica to the royal anthem of the Kingdom of Roumania.

As with our audio adventures, video poetry and musical specials, we've created a special Hundred Years Ago home page in handy Netflix-style tile format to enable you to set your time machine for the precise week or month you're in the mood for.

The Hundred Years Ago Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. As we always say, Club membership isn't for everyone, but, if you're interested, you can find more information here.

