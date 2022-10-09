Image

Mark Steyn

The Great Reset
with Marc Morano

The Mark Steyn Show

https://www.steynonline.com/12880/the-great-reset

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

We're pleased to welcome back to The Mark Steyn Show bestselling author Marc Morano in a special edition for Mark Steyn Club members.

Mr Morano is a bestselling author with a particular reputation as a debunker of climate alarmism. In his latest book The Great Reset he looks at how the models of the Covid lockdowns and of global-warming hysteria are now being applied more broadly to a fundamental "reset" of the assumptions of life in a developed society. He talks to Steyn about how advanced the Great Reset is, and the figures behind it, some known, some less so.

To watch this special show, members of The Mark Steyn Show should click here and log-in.

Among the benefits of Mark Steyn Club membership is that you can enjoy The Mark Steyn Show in any medium you desire: video, audio or text. So, if you find Steyn and his guests more convivial in non-visual form, please log-in to our Audio and Transcript versions. To listen to the above show, simply click here.

~As we said above, this edition of The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. We appreciate that membership is not for everyone, but, if you'd like to find out more about it, please see here. Another advantage of membership is access to our comments section. So, if you take issue with anything either of the Mark-Marcs said on the show, then feel free to comment away below.

~Mark will catch you on Serenade Radio for this week's Song of the Week, at 5.30pm British Summer Time - that's 12.30pm North American Eastern.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

The Mark Steyn Club

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  YouTube  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. A Crime Against Humanity
  2. Armageddonouttahere...
  3. Reign Stops Play
  4. The Shirt Heard Round the World
  5. Migrants, Muggers and Mutilation

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.