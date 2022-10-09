We're pleased to welcome back to The Mark Steyn Show bestselling author Marc Morano in a special edition for Mark Steyn Club members.

Mr Morano is a bestselling author with a particular reputation as a debunker of climate alarmism. In his latest book The Great Reset he looks at how the models of the Covid lockdowns and of global-warming hysteria are now being applied more broadly to a fundamental "reset" of the assumptions of life in a developed society. He talks to Steyn about how advanced the Great Reset is, and the figures behind it, some known, some less so.

