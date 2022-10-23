Image

Mark Steyn

Truckers vs Trudeau
with Andrew Lawton

A Steyn Show Special Edition

https://www.steynonline.com/12927/truckers-vs-trudeau

We're pleased to welcome back to The Mark Steyn Show Andrew Lawton in a special edition for Mark Steyn Club members.

Andrew Lawton is well known to Steyn Clubbers as a regular guest-host of Mark's Clubland Q&A and a familiar presence on the Steyn Cruise and at other events. But Andrew is also a bestselling author, most recently of a book on the heroic Canadian truckers, The Freedom Convoy: The Inside Story of Three Weeks that Shook the World.

In this extended conversation, Mark and Andrew talk about one of the few inspiring events this year - the sight of thousands of Canadian trucks rolling across the prairies toward Ottawa. Andrew was there with them outside the national parliament, and he and Mark discuss the protest, the Prime Minister's cowardly reaction, and his disgraceful invocation of war measures to stick it to those who made him look a fool.

