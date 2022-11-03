Failures and Fairy Tales

Programming note: On Friday our Clubland Q&A live around the planet will air at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 7pm Greenwich Mean Time (just for this week). If you'd prefer to ask me a question in the flesh, please join me on our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise.

Thursday's Steyn Show covered the economic ruination all around and getting worse: According to Jeremy Hunt, a third of the world is already in recession; according to the Bank of England, it will be the longest recession since the 1920s. So The Hundred Years Ago Show will no longer be a nostalgic quarter-hour every Saturday: you'll be living it 24/7.

Leilani Dowding and James Melville kicked that one around. But we also found time for migrants, the Manchester bombing report, the Imran Khan shooting and the propagandist media's doubling down on the fake-news narrative of 2020. Bev Turner and Ben Habib joined Mark to discuss.

All that plus your comments live as it happens. Click below to view the full show:

Thank you again for dialing up The Mark Steyn Show every evening. On Wednesday, we beat both Sky and the supposed flagship of Rupert Murdoch's flailing TalkTV, Piers Morgan Uncensored. GB News is also going gangbusters on radio: we've doubled our audience in the last quarter, and are now the fourth fastest-growing station (over all formats: rock, sport, classical) in the UK. In fact, we were the only talk station to grow in the third quarter, as our rivals at TalkRadio, LBC and Times Radio all fell. I'm grateful to everyone who tunes in and hope you'll want to do so next week.

If you've missed a Mark Steyn Show in recent weeks or recent years, you can find all our shows from the year to date and many highlights from the archives in a handy Netflix-style tile format here. Make the most of them while you can because, as I've mentioned on air, OffComm has now opened a third investigation against me. Only two are active, because they've given up on the first one. They're sneaky buggers, so they didn't let us know they'd abandoned it, and hid it on their website by not using the correct name of the show.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, we thank you for sticking with us in this our second half-decade. Feel free to weigh in below, as we love to read your comments. If you're wondering what the Steyn Club's all about, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership. And don't forget that cruise.