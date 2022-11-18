Reckoning Upon a Dervish

SteynOnline celebrates its twentieth birthday this month, and we're marking the occasion by getting back in the cruise biz. No tests, no vax passports, that's all yours to choose or not; but just a week of fun on the high seas with Bo Snerdley, Eva Vlaardingerbroek (from Thursday's Steyn Show), Andrew Lawton and other Steyn favorites. More information here.

The very first of our nightly capers played a big part in the finale of my book America Alone: The End of the World as We Know It: It's a novel written by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, creator of Sherlock Holmes, in 1897 for Strand Magazine, and published between hard covers the following year. The Tragedy of the Korosko deals with the 19th century version of Isis and al-Qaeda, the Mahdists of the Sudan, and what happens when a group of western tourists fall into their hands. The parallels are striking - but so are the differences between Conan Doyle's time and ours:

"It isn't safe to reckon upon a Dervish's fears," remarked Brown. "We must always bear in mind that they are not amenable to the same motives as other people. Many of them are anxious to meet death, and all of them are absolute, uncompromising believers in destiny. They exist as a reductio ad absurdum of all bigotry—a proof of how surely it leads towards blank barbarism." "You think these people are a real menace to Egypt?" asked the American. "There seems from what I have heard to be some difference of opinion about it. Monsieur Fardet, for example, does not seem to think that the danger is a very pressing one." "I am not a rich man," Colonel Cochrane answered after a little pause, "but I am prepared to lay all I am worth, that within three years of the British officers being withdrawn, the Dervishes would be upon the Mediterranean. Where would the civilisation of Egypt be..? Where the monuments which all nations look upon as most precious memorials of the past?" "Come now, Colonel," cried Headingly, laughing, "surely you don't mean that they would shift the pyramids?" "You cannot foretell what they would do. There is no iconoclast in the world like an extreme Mohammedan."

That was Conan Doyle over a century before the Taliban, Isis et al began cleansing their territory of any trace of pre-Islamic civilization. You couldn't write it now. Well, you could, but you wouldn't find a London or New York publisher willing to put his name to it. And, even if you did, at some literary festival in a distant town far from the turmoil of the world, an "extreme Mohammedan" would one day catch up with you.

