Free Speech at Sea

SteynOnline celebrates its twentieth birthday this month, and we're marking the occasion by getting back in the cruise biz. No tests, no vax passports, that's all yours to choose or not; but just a week of fun on the high seas with Bo Snerdley, Michele Bachmann, Eva Vlaardingerbroek (from Thursday's Steyn Show), and other Steyn favorites. More information here.

We're also celebrating by strolling back through the last two decades of the SteynOnline archives (for earlier entries, see below), and we've reached 2018 - the year of the very first Mark Steyn Cruise. Our cruisers seemed to enjoy it, so we blithely assumed we'd make it an annual event - and then Doc Fauci and his "gain-of-function" research put our best laid plans agley.

We have fun on the Steyn cruises, but we also do all the things we do here at SteynOnline, only live on stage and at sea. Among them are special editions of The Mark Steyn Show. This one comes from our 2018 inaugural Mark Steyn Cruise with an audience of Steyn Clubbers from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and elsewhere. It's a substantive discussion on free speech with three of my compatriots - poet-turned-blogger Kathy Shaidle, singer-songwriter Tal Bachman, and bestselling author and bested parliamentary candidate Andrew Lawton.

Two-thirds of our panel will be back for our next cruise. Kathy, alas, will not be. We are approaching the second anniversary of her death, and not a day goes by when I do not either dismiss the provocations of the morning headlines with one of her great lines - "More KY for the slippery slope", etc - or regret that she's not around to skewer precisely the madness of the moment. She was a beautiful spirit, and we are the poorer for her absence. Kathy had a tendency to exaggerate her misanthropic mien (as our cruisers can testify, in person she was very warm and gregarious), but she would have made a splendidly cranky old lady and I regret the good Lord chose to deny us that. All her film essays for SteynOnline are archived here.

On this occasion, happily, Kathy is full of life, and penetrating insights. She, Tal and Andrew also take questions from Mark Steyn Club members on free-speech issues in North America, Europe and elsewhere. Click below to watch:

