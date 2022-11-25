Live Around the Planet: Friday November 25th

SteynOnline was born on Thanksgiving 2002, and we're celebrating all weekend long, including with a special edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. The action begins today at 3pm North American Eastern time/8pm Greenwich Mean Time. We'll try to pin down the rest of the time zones below, but do, as they say, check local listings.

On this twentieth-birthday edition of our Q&A, I'll be taking your questions on the last two decades, from the Bush/Blair/Chirac/Putin years to the Biden/Sunak/Macron/Putin era. SteynOnline was born in the wake of the 9/11 attacks, and the war on terror very much shaped our early identity. Somewhere along the way the extraordinary surveillance powers supposed to drive a stake through distant jihadists morphed into tools to be used on the west's own citizens, advancing from the security perimeter at the airport under cover of Covid to command entire countries. Where did it go wrong? And how stands the western world of 2022 versus where we came in at the dawn of the century? That's the theme of today's show, so feel free to shoot off any sharp aperçu on these first twenty years.

~We hung out our humble shingle on the Internet somewhere between the turkey and the pumpkin pie at Thanksgiving 2002, and we're thrilled we're still here, even as the livelier blogosphere of the early twenty-first century has been all but obliterated by the butt-numbingly boring one-size-fits-all control-freak social media cartel of Facetube-Yougram-Instatok. So to celebrate our survival, as is traditional, in honor of our twentieth birthday, we're offering twenty per cent off all my books and CDs, mugs and T-shirts over at the Steyn Store.

By the time of our 83rd birthday that could prove a crippling business model, but for now we're all in:

~That twenty per cent applies not only to my solo bestsellers, but also to our two climatological group efforts: Climate Change: The Facts and "A Disgrace to the Profession": The World's Scientists - in Their Own Words - on Michael E Mann, His Hockey Stick, and Their Damage to Science, Volume One.

~There's also twenty per cent off my bestselling cat album and Christmas album - and the regular savings on our Steynamite specials are additionally enhanced by that twenty per cent birthday discount. And you even get it on our 99-cent digital downloads, such as "Cat Scratch Fever".

So just shop till you drop as you normally would, and the discount will be applied to your basket as you check out. Oh, and if you're a Mark Steyn Club member enter your special promo code at check-out, and you'll get even more savings on over forty different items.

~Also as part of our twentieth-birthday observances, we're getting back in the cruise biz. No tests, no vax passports, that's all yours to choose or not; but just a week of fun on the Mark Steyn Cruise with Bo Snerdley, Michele Bachmann, John O'Sullivan, Leilani Dowding and other Steyn favorites. More information here.

~Let me once again thank all those who've dialed up The Mark Steyn Show on recent nights. On Thursday, we closed out another very strong week (notwithstanding the homophobic footie) by beating Sky two-to-one and crushing Rupert Murdoch's floppola TalkTV by a multiple I can barely calculate - including a final segment where the wretched Piers Morgan achieved the much coveted audience share of zero and his audience fell to a new record low. Granted, his 11pm replay was an all-zero hour, when he had no detectable viewers at all for 45 minutes, but it's impressive to do it in primetime. As you know, the boobs at The Guardian dismissed me as a "niche Canadian", but an audience of zero doesn't even qualify as a niche, does it? Piers is turning Rupert into the world's biggest schmuck.

Thank you also to those who listen to the show's simulcast on GB News Radio. Our Third Quarter ratings are up 59 per cent on the Second Quarter, and we're proud to be part of the UK's fastest-growing talk station.

For today's show, as soon as we go live, members should log-in and submit their queries via our comment form below - and I'll answer them as-it-happens on the audio livestream that should magically appear above (or possibly below - I forget which). And, if you disagree with my response, then let rip in the comments, and I'll endeavour to address a couple of the objections as we go along.

Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club. We're not paywalling off SteynOnline or any of that nonsense - and in fact this site now offers more free content than ever before in our twenty-year history. But Club membership does confer a few benefits, including not only participation in our Q&As but also access to Tales for Our Time, our Sunday Poems and much more.

So see you back here live this afternoon at 3pm North American Eastern Time. That's 4pm in the Canadian Maritimes, half-past-four in Newfoundland - and, beyond the Americas, 8pm in London; 9pm in Paris; 10pm in Kiev; 11pm in Moscow; half-past-eleven in Tehran, for all you Newfoundlanders who move to Iran for the half-hour time zone; 1.45am in Kathmandu, for all you Iranians who move to Nepal to check out the quarter-hour time zone; 4am in Singapore, 7am in Sydney, 9am in Auckland, and Saturday lunchtime in His Majesty's Dominions across the Pacific.