Trans vs Transcendent

On November 28th 2002 SteynOnline slipped quietly onto the Internet, and here we are twenty years later, going stronger than ever in a far less agreeable media environment for individual websites.

We celebrated our first two decades all weekend long, with special editions of our Clubland Q&A, The Hundred Years Ago Show, our Song of the Week and a panoramic Steyn Show special that you won't want to miss. We also have a selection of print, audio and video highlights from across our first twenty years, and we've announced our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise. If you're more focused on Christmas, well, we're offering 20 per cent off store-wide over at the Steyn Store.

Our third decade kicked off with Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show. An opening reference to Albanian Independence Day proved to have more relevance to the day's events than Mark realised, as he'll discuss on tomorrow's show. Afterwards, SDP leader William Clouston returned to GB News to assess the ongoing migrant crisis, while Lois Perry revealed the results of her poll on Net Zero.

Former diplomat Matthew Henderson was on hand to analyse the protests in China, and we rounded out the hour with the Reverend William Pearson-Gee's take on an Anglican dean's decadent trashing of Advent.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

If you enjoy the Steyn Show on dry land, wait till you experience it at sea, as part of our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise. Steyn favourites from around the world will be joining Mark aboard - among them Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall, John O'Sullivan, James ("Snerdley") Golden, Michele Bachmann, Andrew Lawton and Tal Bachman. You can find more details here.

Mark will be back for Tuesday's Steyn Show, live at 8pm GMT - that's 3pm North American Eastern. (US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient: that screens at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.)

Among the benefits of membership in The Mark Steyn Club are Comment Club privileges, so Steyn Clubbers please have at it below.