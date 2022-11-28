Image

Mark Steyn

Trans vs Transcendent

SteynOnline: The First Twenty Years

https://www.steynonline.com/13060/trans-vs-transcendent

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

ImageOn November 28th 2002 SteynOnline slipped quietly onto the Internet, and here we are twenty years later, going stronger than ever in a far less agreeable media environment for individual websites.

We celebrated our first two decades all weekend long, with special editions of our Clubland Q&A, The Hundred Years Ago Show, our Song of the Week and a panoramic Steyn Show special that you won't want to miss. We also have a selection of print, audio and video highlights from across our first twenty years, and we've announced our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise. If you're more focused on Christmas, well, we're offering 20 per cent off store-wide over at the Steyn Store.

Our third decade kicked off with Monday's edition of The Mark Steyn Show. An opening reference to Albanian Independence Day proved to have more relevance to the day's events than Mark realised, as he'll discuss on tomorrow's show. Afterwards, SDP leader William Clouston returned to GB News to assess the ongoing migrant crisis, while Lois Perry revealed the results of her poll on Net Zero.

Former diplomat Matthew Henderson was on hand to analyse the protests in China, and we rounded out the hour with the Reverend William Pearson-Gee's take on an Anglican dean's decadent trashing of Advent.

All that plus your comments and questions along the way. Click below to watch:

If you enjoy the Steyn Show on dry land, wait till you experience it at sea, as part of our first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise. Steyn favourites from around the world will be joining Mark aboard - among them Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall, John O'Sullivan, James ("Snerdley") Golden, Michele Bachmann, Andrew Lawton and Tal Bachman. You can find more details here.

Mark will be back for Tuesday's Steyn Show, live at 8pm GMT - that's 3pm North American Eastern. (US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient: that screens at 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.)

Among the benefits of membership in The Mark Steyn Club are Comment Club privileges, so Steyn Clubbers please have at it below.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Dans le temps...
  2. Just Give 'Em Wales
  3. Woad, Kilts and Lederhosen
  4. Stopping to Watch the Colours
  5. Nothing and No One Left to Betray

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.