Image

Mark Steyn

Unwatched and Unwept

by Mark Steyn
A Clubman's Notes

https://www.steynonline.com/13087/unwatched-and-unwept

Send WhatsApp Telegram
Print

Dividing up Scrooge's "estate", drawn by Sol Eytinge, Jr from the 1868 Boston edition of A Christmas Carol.

While Mark recovers from some health issues, welcome to Part Eight of our seasonal audio entertainment, Steyn's serialization of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. First Week Founding Member Marian Booker enjoyed it as an accompaniment to preparations for the season:

It has been lovely listening to this story as I decorate the Christmas tree. Thanks for this lovely story.

Thank you for listening, Marian. In tonight's episode, Ebenezer Scrooge confronts his own fate:

He recoiled in terror, for the scene had changed, and now he almost touched a bed: a bare, uncurtained bed: on which, beneath a ragged sheet, there lay a something covered up, which, though it was dumb, announced itself in awful language.

The room was very dark, too dark to be observed with any accuracy, though Scrooge glanced round it in obedience to a secret impulse, anxious to know what kind of room it was. A pale light, rising in the outer air, fell straight upon the bed; and on it, plundered and bereft, unwatched, unwept, uncared for, was the body of this man.

Scrooge glanced towards the Phantom. Its steady hand was pointed to the head. The cover was so carelessly adjusted that the slightest raising of it, the motion of a finger upon Scrooge's part, would have disclosed the face. He thought of it, felt how easy it would be to do, and longed to do it; but had no more power to withdraw the veil than to dismiss the spectre at his side.

Oh cold, cold, rigid, dreadful Death, set up thine altar here, and dress it with such terrors as thou hast at thy command: for this is thy dominion!

What happens next? Members of The Mark Steyn Club can hear Mark read Part Eight of our entertainment simply by clicking here and logging-in. Earlier episodes can be found here.

If you'd like to know more about The Mark Steyn Club, please click here - and, if you have a loved one who might enjoy Tales for Our Time, there's always our special Gift Membership.

Alternatively, there are bargains galore at the Steyn store in our Steynamite Specials - and, in celebration of SteynOnline's twentieth birthday, twenty per cent off everything in the joint.

Do join Mark tomorrow evening, Monday, for the concluding episode of A Christmas Carol.

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image


ON THE AIR

THE MARK STEYN SHOW
GB News TV & radio
Weeknights 8pm UK
(3pm North American Eastern)

THE MARK STEYN SHOW REPLAY
GB News TV & Radio
Weeknights 2am UK
(9pm North American Eastern)

SNERDLEY & STEYN
77 WABC Radio New York
Tuesday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

STEYN'S SONG OF THE WEEK
Serenade Radio
Sunday 5.30pm UK (12.30pm Eastern)
Monday 5.30am UK (12.30am Eastern)
Thursday 9pm UK (4pm Eastern)

Search SteynOnline.com

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Image

Image

Image

Image

Most Viewed

  1. Doom and Decline
  2. Shadowbans and Light
  3. Keeping Up with the Sussexes
  4. Culture of Death
  5. Fonda You

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2022 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.