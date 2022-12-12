The Mark Steyn Show - live Monday to Thursday!

Image

Mark Steyn

by Mark Steyn
A brand new week of The Mark Steyn Show begins tonight on GB News. We air live at 8pm Greenwich Mean Time/3pm North American Eastern. (US and Canadian viewers may find the replay more convenient: 9pm Eastern/6pm Pacific.)

Mark is still a little under the weather, but a crackerjack guest-host will be in the chair, and, once Big Ben strikes eight, you can shoot him your comments on the show at [email protected] or via Twitter, and he'll respond live on air. The Steyn Show had a very strong week last week, so we certainly hope you'll want to dial us up again tonight.

You can watch from anywhere on the planet on the GB News home page - or you can click the livestream here (you may have to refresh the page):

~Notwithstanding Mark's ill health, we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, with all hands on deck. Andrew Lawton hosted our Clubland Q&A; Tal Bachman remembered Charles Schultz upon the occasion of his centenary; and Rick McGinnis's Saturday movie date pondered the Japanese post-war. Mark himself was here with a seasonal Song of the Week, and the nightly episodes of his serialisation of A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens - click here for Part Six, Part Seven and Part Eight. The concluding episode airs tonight.

If you were too busy this weekend trying to find out which Deep Stater-turned -witter exec shadowbanned you these last two years, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

Clubland Q&A and Tales for Our Time are special productions for The Mark Steyn Club, now in our sixth year. Membership in the Steyn Club comes with some unique benefits, including:

~Our nightly audio adventure Tales for Our Time;
~Exclusive Steyn Store member pricing on over 40 books, mugs, T-shirts, and other products;
~The opportunity to engage in live Clubland Q&A sessions such as this Friday's;
~Transcript and audio versions of The Mark Steyn Show and other video content;
~Mark's ongoing series of video poetry and other weekend specials;
~Advance booking for his live appearances around the world, assuming such things are ever again lawful;
~Customized email alerts for new content in your areas of interest;
~and the chance to support our print, audio and video ventures as they wing their way around the planet.

