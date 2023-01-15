Image

Mark Steyn

A Se'nnight of Steyn, January 8-14

https://www.steynonline.com/13193/a-sennight-of-steyn-january-8-14

Mark continues to recover from his cardiac issues, but the show goes on at SteynOnline. In case you missed it, here's how the last week looked:

~The week began with Mark marking the centenary of the man who invented Elvis, Sun Records founder and early Holiday Inn investor Sam Phillips.

~In our Monday Notebook, we honoured Mark's beloved friend and former SteynOnline film columnist Kathy Shaidle on the second anniversary of her untimely passing.

~We took on the "chaos" (read: speaker election) in Congress Tuesday morning by reupping comments Mark made about the citadel of crap two years ago after the so-called January 6 insurrection.

~On Wednesday, Mark eulogized Australian Cardinal George Pell, who died January 10 at the age of 81.

~Thursday brought another fresh batch of Laura Rosen Cohen's famous links. This week's edition featured stories about the woke witch hunt of Jordan Peterson and Prince Harry's humiliation, among other things.

~Mark Steyn Club members had their say Friday as Mark returned to the microphone for another live Clubland Q&A. In this show, Mark fielded questions on a variety of topics, big and small, and also took the time to thank all those who've sent best wishes after his brace of heart attacks.

~Rick McGinnis closed out the week with our regular Saturday night movie date, delving into film noir with his take on The Big Combo.

If you'd like to join our ranks, we'd love to have you. And, if you have a chum who's partial to classic poems on video or classic fiction in audio, we also offer a special gift membership.

A new se'nnight at SteynOnline begins later today.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

