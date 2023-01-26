The Afghanistanization of the West

Greetings and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links. You know how Mark coined the term "bepenised" to describe all the funky hot "transwomen" out there with "meat and two veg"? Well, I think I need to consider myself be-blanketed because that seems to be my default column-filing state on these extremely cold Canadian winter nights. There is quite a storm outside my windows here in southern Ontario and I am so happy to be cozy inside with a full tummy and all the fam safe and sound.

It was really an honour and a pleasure to guest host the live Clubland Q&A last week for our regular guest host, Andrew Lawton. As you are no doubt aware, Mark is still recovering from his two heart attacks and resting his big, kind heart. So for now, Mark's everyday, usual rag tag bunch of His Majesty's loyal subjects here in the Deranged Dominion of Canada will continue to do our best to warm the Great Prophet Steyn's seat while he heals and gets stronger.

One of the questions that came up in the Q&A concerned 'what to do' about the increasing radicalism of the transgender ideology cult, and its evermore intrusive presence into all aspects of life. The trans movement is at its core, quite virulently misogynistic (and anti-gay as well). So while women – its primary, natural prey – are a more natural fit to fight against it, it will also take men stepping up to fight it if it is to be defeated. It will not recede voluntarily on its own. Dream on.

The way to fight it is with courage and by telling the truth and by living in those truths. I mentioned something I heard Bari Weiss say recently on a podcast interview: it is never going to get easier to speak up or to be courageous. It won't be any easier ten minutes from now, tomorrow, next week or next month. It will only get worse. You need to summon your courage now. Yes, I know it's risky but so is being the head of the Mossad, and his name is public, so...

For the time being, it's less risky to be courageous here in the West than it is in, say, Afghanistan. But acquiescence is the road to the Afghanistanization of the West. It's really just a hop, skip and a jump away. Like Bari Weiss says, it's not going to be easier tomorrow. Be courageous today.

Mark frequently discusses how world leaders are trying very hard to make our worlds and our lives smaller. We are to have no private cars, we peasants mustn't fly or see friends, and certainly must eat no meat. Do you understand that "stay home, save lives" was a trial balloon? When they said "stay home, save lives" they meant "you" stay home to "save our lifestyles"? Do you get it? Do you want your life to get even smaller than during the Covid tyranny? Because that is exactly what is on the agenda and it's starting now. They are calling the great shrinking "15 minute cities" and clearly, there are plenty of humans who remain ridiculously naive and trusting of the wicked governments who rule them.

It's long past time to pick a lane.

There's the courage lane or the "15 minute city" subsistence/green/EAT ZE BUGZZ/bepenised "women"/"her" penis lane which is quite literally an autobahn to hell.

Choose wisely and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

The best and the brightest of course!

Not all heroes wear capes.

If you can possibly, possibly believe it, this smoking hot chick is not allowed to use the women's change room. HOW DARE THEY?

More on Canada's organ harvesting program.

"Is it morally permissible to intentionally give 50 people permanent heart disease in order to prevent six deaths?"

Suddenly, vaccine injuries are a thing in Canada. Who-da thunk?

We discussed this story at length on last week's Q&A. Murderous thugs.

Ontario, as I have mentioned on numerous occasions, was and remains a Covid tyranny s--thole.

~

Jews and Israel:

I really like this couple, they make me so happy and proud to be Jewish and their conversion story is so interesting. If you are on Instagram, they have a great account-check them out there as well.

An outstanding human.

Babka that looks like jewelry!

This is an outstanding essay from Caroline Glick – a must read for anyone wanting to understand what is going on in Israeli politics right now and what is at stake for Israeli democracy. Read the whole thing. She's so smart.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Feature, not bug.

"Another person punished by UK authorities for silently praying outside an abortion clinic."

This will eventually implode. Hope I live to see it.

Bepenised rapist sent to women's prison.

Here's a different photo of the bepenised rapist.

This is happening because your leaders want it to happen.

YOU VILL EAT ZE BUGZZZZ!

Nothing to see here.

~

Europe:

The dangers of the WEF.

Welcome to Gretawood.

YOU VILL EAT ZE BUGGZZZZ CONTINUED....

~

Asia and the Middle East:

Oh dear.

Heartbreaking.

~

Down Under:

"What's behind Jacinda Ardern's resignation?"

~

Predatory Kooks and Trans:

Please, run with this.

~

Human Grace:

"Yesterday, I took my family to a diner in small town Oklahoma..."

A boy without speech.

"Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert speaks about holding onto her faith through horrific times."

"The Cab Ride I'll Never Forget. "

"The Man Who Saved My Grandfather". This is absolutely magnificent. Read the whole thing. Just beautiful.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.