Steyn's first on-camera appearance in two months has racked up nearly one million verified views on Twitter alone. While Mark continues to recover from his brace of heart attacks, we are pleased to present a guest column from Down Under. Because of the professional reprisals against dissenting doctors, nurses, public health officials and others, we are publishing this essay pseudonymously:

As we approach the third anniversary of "15 Days" that blind-sided the world, the focus on the experimental mass-injection project which followed the extended lockdown of once-free societies has intensified. And while the beneficiaries of the Covid Coup look ahead to the Pandemic Era, many dots are being joined, including the latest revelations about Pfizer's "directed evolution" business model.

But is there a coherent big picture that makes sense of the so-called "Plandemic", with a health crisis as the pretext for the coordinated centralisation of global profits and power? Beyond the WHO and the WEF and Big Pharma, is there a pre-existing framework to explain what has often been ascribed to convergent opportunism (or dismissed as conspiracy theory), with the capability to mobilise a spectrum of pandemic "stakeholders" in lockstep - across multiple disciplines and industries, in both public and private sectors, within and between countries?

Rewind for a moment to mid-March 2020, when the lockdowns advised by Dr Fauci and 'SAGE' and others around the globe caused many to wonder, "What do the experts know about the coronavirus that we don't?", and speculation swirled regarding the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the CCP... and the NIH. The "two weeks to flatten the curve" became three, then four, and Mark Steyn lamented the ramping-up of a longstanding war against the citizenry: a seismic shift from the unavoidable intrusions of post-9/11 air travel ("Give me liberty or give me a grope") to TSA Universalism and the indefinite house arrest and 24/7 surveillance of "essential and non-essential" persons. The short term NPI measures to slow-the-spread and preserve hospital capacity by shutting down all economic and social activity morphed quickly into a Permanent Emergency. As Steyn noted at the time, this was not about a virus, but about public health being weaponized against freeborn citizens whom the CDC could control far more easily than any disease. Likewise, the unsafe and defective medical products which proved to be an unmitigated failure (notwithstanding huge pharma profits and the introduction of government "digital passports" for daily living) — a disaster that was further compounded by the official deception and strong-arming used to push these novel drugs on entire populations. Needless to say, the victims of the vaccines are but a fraction of the human wreckage at the end of the three year project otherwise known as The Great Reset.

Rewinding further again, it's worth revisiting Event 201, the Global Pandemic Exercise held in October 2019, in which major "players" including senior government officials, international business executives, and NGO leaders rehearsed a public health response to the world-wide airborne spread of a lethal coronavirus which had emerged as the result of a naturally-occurring "zoonotic spillover" into humans. The simulation was sponsored by the World Economic Forum, the Gates Foundation and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, and involved an urgently-convened meeting of "a multi-stakeholder group - the Pandemic Emergency Board" in response to the fictional outbreak. Topics of discussion ranged from Medical Countermeasures or MCMs (namely the logistics and financing of global vaccines-for-all) to Communication (ie. "the control of misinformation and disinformation"). High profile participants included the current Director of National Intelligence in the Biden administration, Avril Haines, and the chair of the global vaccine foundation "CEPI", Jane Halton.

The whole live-action-role-play is worth rewatching (if you can bear it), suffice to say that the organisers' predictions and recommendations were summarised in the following "Call to Action" (in late 2019):

The next severe pandemic will not only cause great illness and loss of life but could also trigger major cascading economic and societal consequences that could contribute greatly to global impact and suffering. Efforts to prevent such consequences or respond to them as they unfold will require unprecedented levels of collaboration between governments, international organizations, and the private sector. There have been important efforts to engage the private sector in epidemic and outbreak preparedness at the national or regional level. However, there are major unmet global vulnerabilities and international system challenges posed by pandemics that will require new robust forms of public-private cooperation to address.

But how well-prepared were they with their "cure" which was worse than the disease?

Much has been written recently about Covid and the Biosecurity State, with compelling research by investigative journalists which points to biodefense (as opposed to public health) as the main driver of a coordinated policy coup in western democracies: The mass-quarantines and universal "boosters" were the proverbial stick and carrot, reinforced by officially-authorised propaganda, censorship, and surveillance - and even monitoring by the military.

On the flip-side, using the example of the Pfizer variant-booster business model, it seems there are very compelling motives for both state and non-state actors to initiate a problem for which they can provide the "solution". Perhaps, then, it is not surprising that many confidently predict a deliberate biological attack as the basis of a highly lethal "Pandemic 2.0" in the near future, demanding that we redouble our efforts to consolidate "the international public health infrastructure" before it happens.

Indeed, even the potential for a global crisis of this nature would appear to justify a well-planned response to a theoretical threat.

~Stay tuned for Part Two of this essay by our Antipodean Sceptic.

Our latest Clubland Q&A will air live around the planet on Friday - and this week it's a little different. Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club, now in its sixth year. You can find more details about the Steyn Club here.