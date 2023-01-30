Back from the Dead

Reports of Mark Twain's Steyn's death are greatly exaggerated. For his first on-camera appearance in two months, please click above.

~Aside from anything else, Mark is fully committed to staying alive at least long enough to be buried at sea during this year's Mark Steyn Cruise. He may eschew his traditional leap over the orchestra pit for the Steyn Show finale, but rest assured, his terrific line-up of guests - including Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Mister Snerdley and Michele Bachmann - stand ready to pick up the choreographic slack. This is our first post-Covid cruise and you won't want to miss it: more information here - and no tests or vax passports required.

~Notwithstanding Mark's brace of heart attacks, we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with Laura Rosen Cohen back in the chair for our Clubland Q&A. Rick McGinnis's Saturday movie date offered Judy Holliday in The Solid Gold Cadillac. And Steyn's Song of the Week celebrated a bona fide standard the majority of whose singers never seem entirely certain what it's about.

If you were too busy working the gain-of-function shift at Pfizer, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week gets underway.

~Clubland Q&A is a special production for The Mark Steyn Club, now in our sixth year. Membership in the Steyn Club comes with some unique benefits, including: