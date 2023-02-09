Too Cool for (Catholic) School

Programming note: On Friday our Clubland Q&A live around the planet will air at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time. Thank you for all your kind comments about Mark's belated return to the Steyn Show studio. He's building up his strength after his heart attacks, but will be back with more shows in the days ahead.

Greetings everyone and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

Was it a crazy week or what? The first inkling that we got that something interesting and good was afoot was when the Great Prophet Steyn was well enough to be the regular non-guest host of the Clubland Q&A Around the Planet last Friday. Then, he did an additional follow-up Mark's Mailbox where we got more of the scoop, and then a little more of the scoop, leading up to the re-launch this week of the non-GB News edition of The Mark Steyn Show and an on-air reunion with Mr. Snerdley!

As a member of Mark's team for many years, and as a founding member of the SteynFrau International Korps for many years before then, I certainly had a lot to think about this week with all the GB News kerfuffle. So. Many. Thoughts. It's also kind of hard to know what to share because I am not really excellent in the brain/mouth filter department. I'm good at a lot of things, but not in the filter area.

So, where to start?

Well, it's no surprise that Mark would not agree to be censored, never mind attending any type of Re-Education Gulag. Duh. I'm just sort of surprised that the big wigs and "Ofcom's bitch" had never Googled what Mark and Ezra Levant did to Canada's "hate speech" regime. As Mark has pointed out, Maclean's magazine stood firm with him for that free speech battle, which ended up obliterating the "hate speech" laws, while GB News, with all the GB views blah blah, broadcasting from none other than the land OF MAGNA CARTA FOR GOODNESSSSSAKE, went limper than a wet noodle and more saggy than Justin Trudeau's wet toupee when it comes back from its fresh hair dye job. And its CEO, Angelos Flaccidopoulos, so so so so wants to hear your views, because PEOPLE'S CHANNEL, that his Twitter account is locked-upoulous. Ridonculous.

And sadly, apropos of pathetic, I'm afraid that after seeing the Katie Hopkins video about Mark Steyn's departure from GB News, one can only conclude that only individuals who can be, and agree to be controlled remain at that station and in those jobs. I truly did enjoy Neil Oliver's Sunday Sermons in particular, and his wonderful and wise conversations with Mark and others, but I can't support GB News in any way: no more clicks or follows from me.

However, as a side note, I would like to mention that I am outraged at the despicable and repulsive attempt by the same government journalist who complained about Mark to Ofcom, to try and paint Neil Oliver as an antisemite. I cannot overemphasize how disgusted I am by this pathetic, laughable smear. With "friends" like government journalist Matthew Sweet, who needs enemies? On behalf of my people: bugger off, government eunuch Matthew Sweet. And kindly stop making things worse for Jews with preposterous faux-concern accusations of antisemitism directed to actual friends of the Jews and Israel, and for pretending to care about Jews. You suck and I stand with Neil Oliver. (See, I told you guys I had no filter...)

Courage.

Once again, Mark is showing us the meaning of courage and integrity through this debacle and walking the walk and not just talking the talk. Here's some more courage. And yet some more. And more.

Courage is contagious. Choose life. Choose courage.

Have a great weekend, and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Oh, really? You don't say.

I'm in the wrong line of work.

Is the Pope Catholic? I dunno. Are Catholic schools Catholic?

There is nothing that the government cannot make worse.

I repeat: there is nothing that the government cannot screw up.

"The Cochrane review on masks is damning. "

Good.

Perfect. Just perfect. Best and brightest, etc. We don't even have a crappy poem on a French statue to blame this on.

This is the Biden administration's idea of success, not failure. They have no shame and they sleep well. They want you all cowed and terrified.

~

Israel and Jews:

"Israeli democracy is fine, thanks for asking. "

More with Libs of TikTok founder Chaya Raichik.

"Why are Jews 'disproportionately' successful?" Rabbi Friedman has some thoughts.

"How could I find out what happened to her?" Think about what Molenbeek lost and think about what it is like today. Absolutely pathetic.

~

Deranged Misogynistic Kooks and Trans:

Opponents of men in women's sports "need to be dragged, kicking and screaming. " That's reassuring. When people tell you what they are and what they are planning, you bloody well better listen.

Moms doing the work of the police in formerly civilized societies. These sick, pedophile, male predators need complete defenestration.

The Saga of Sage

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Resist the 15 minute ghettos! Fight fight fight.

It's time for you, wanker British cops to STFU.

Nothing to see here.

Using your money to bribe you out of seeing their incompetence.

A warning on "assisted dying".

~

Europe:

Bars and museums where communities once thrived.

Shut up, you racists. It's normal in their country. Please remind me why Britain needs Afghan refugees.

~

Random funny and cool:

This is devastatingly funny.

Cool!

~

Human Grace:

"I miss David Bowie. "

"I survived. There must have been a reason. "

People with autism feel more pain, not less.

"Most people aren't looking for solutions for their problems; they are looking for understanding and validation of their pain. "

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.