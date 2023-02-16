Dropping Like Flies

Programming note: On Friday our Clubland Q&A live around the planet will air at 3pm North American Eastern - that's 8pm Greenwich Mean Time. Thank you for all your kind comments about Mark's belated return to the Steyn Show studio. He's building up his strength after his heart attacks, but will be back with more shows in the days ahead.

Hi everyone and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links.

Just before filing time, a gem of a story hit the wire: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of Scotland is OUT. O-U-T! Wonderful news and I hope that Scotland will have a much less insane leader at its helm once the ridiculously radical Sturgeon packs up her shoebox of stuff and walks it out of Holyrood. So, we're down one Jacinda Ardern, and one Nicola Sturgeon. Then, I saw that another terrible person, Canadian RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki is resigning! Woot! And even one pillar of the Unholy Trifecta of Crappola "Leadership" in Canada (Trudeau federally, Doug Ford provincially here in Ontario and John Tory locally in Toronto), Toronto Mayor John Tory, is resigning in disgrace.

It seems that while he ordered all of us dirty, contagion peasants to STAY HOME STAY SAFE, etc, and while he coerced us all to take unnecessary "vaccines", and presided over the deterioration of Toronto from a "world class" city (not really) to a third-world hell hole, he took a page out of the Imperial College playbook. It was revealed this week, that though he wanted us all locked up pretty much forever, one of the reasons might have been so that he could safely do the horizontal tango with a staff member around a quarter of his age, and all this while his wife was spending Toronto's China-style lockdowns out at their palatial winter home in Florida.

But for real and not for joking, the most shocking part of this is that the nubile, young staff member is female (insert obligatory 'not that there's anything wrong with that' part in here).

In other news, from some quarters around the Internet, there are predictions about none other than Prime Minister Blackface Hairdo Dress Up King Justin Castro being next to abandon ship. That would be so great. Seems that there are quite a lot of "leaders" checking out before they are prosecuted for Covid crimes, or as Mark now rightly refers to the Covid and vaccine tyranny as crimes against humanity. Listen to Mark drop that phrase and a lot of other thoughtful, candid nuggets on the Warrior Creed interview he did with Maajid Nawaz and Usman Raja. An excellent interview, kudos to both hosts for great questions, and also for letting Mark talk! Good stuff.

Now, Mark is probably too busy with the new and improved Mark Steyn Show to go through that particular interview with a fine tooth comb, but luckily there is an uppity, In House Jewish Mother for that purpose! That would be me!

Mark references what is happening now as "the unraveling of the known world".

OH MAH GAWD!!!

I have been referring to "it" for a while as a terrible convergence of dark and evil forces, or The Evil Blob. I've described how difficult I still find it to try to define what has happened to all of us, and the bad, dark "thing" I have felt lingering over us since March 2020 (and actually, I felt some serious reverberations of that in November 2020 with the American elections if you catch my drift).

But Mark (of course) has nailed it.

It's "the unraveling of the known world". Yes it is. It is indeed.

Many are still in the shock phase. I guess I am still acutely in the grief phase. And as Mark also notes in the interview, you can't unsee "it" once you've seen "it".

There's no going back once you've seen it. It's likely a large swath of the population in the Western world remains in denial because it really is so very hard to digest what 'forward' actually means for us all.

In "American Pie", Don McLean sang about "the day the music died", and more recently, REM sang about "The End of the World As We Know It". There's a moment happening now and it feels like something in between those two songs, but a lot worse, and maybe only a song will capture it. At least Mark's already written the title.

The Unraveling of the Known World.

(I'd love to be wrong about all of this. But I guess only time will tell. If you have other ideas of songs that tell the tale, feel free to drop them in the comments and perhaps we'll pick up on them next time.)

~

North America:

Canada is a profoundly evil place.

America also has a tremendous number of truly evil "public health" bastards as well.

RELATED.

The correct response to "gimme your gas stove" is "up yours, commie".

Dr. Naomi Wolf: "The Pain of Listening to Twitter Censorship Testimony"

This could get interesting.

Someone asked on a recent Q&A if one should feel sorry for Paul Pelosi and I said no. Because the Pelosis are terrible people who have made many lives miserable as they enriched themselves. Here's an example of that. This is how much they hate you and want to see you, and the people you love, dead. Don't forget it.

Seems pretty accurate to me.

Why the Biden administration doesn't care about Ohio.

~

Israel and Jews:

Yes. More of this. More armed Jews. Good.

Let's make peace with these people.

Antisemitism is a disease of the soul.

Good. This is called "a deterrent". It's the very least that can be done.

RELATED.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

As per Neil Oliver: this is happening because they want it to happen to you.

~

Europe:

Good.

OH I SEE

~

Today in Satan:

Pure. Evil.

CovidWood

~

Trans Predators and Assorted Wokestapo Kooks:

Bepenised man flashes women in the change room. Nothing to see here.

"Trans butcher" in court in Scotland following the disappearance of young girl. TRANS. BUTCHER. Again, nothing to see here.

One for the Journal of the Glaringly Obvious. I mean, what would we do without research?

Memo to self: never go to doctors who have graduated from Columbia University Medical School.

When the Wokestapo comes to work.

Canada is doomed.

~

Human Grace:

RIP Burt Bacharach.

I sometimes find it hard to explain what it means, in my bones, and in my soul to be a Jew. It means that I feel connected to every Jew, that we are a family and that we weep and console each other as one. This is an example of what I find so hard to put into words. I cried through the whole thing.

