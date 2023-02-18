New Religions and First Order Issues

Over the last year, as regular viewers well know, Alexandra Marshall has been one of the most popular guests on The Mark Steyn Show. She has now launched her own show Down Under, and, as I said on air, it couldn't happen to a more deserving person.

I was honoured to accept Alexandra's invitation to be her first guest. You can watch the full show here.

We hope you enjoy the interview. Here's how Alexandra describes it:

Exciting news!!! My new show at @adhtvaus has just launched. I chat to special guest, the recently resurrected and extraordinary, @MarkSteynOnline about free speech and the future of journalism in the age of #woke. WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/VcOIR8Defq pic.twitter.com/tyvWYNV6g7 — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) February 17, 2023

As I told Alexandra, I hope the show runs thirty years ...but I hope she still has time for her appearances on the Steyn Show. Like others among our regulars, she is a huge hit with viewers.

One consequence of that is that our contributors are increasingly in demand from other outlets: Tomorrow, Sunday, our Dutch colleague Eva Vlaardingerbroek will be co-hosting a Twitterspace livestream (whatever precisely that is) on the Covid vaccines this Sunday at 6pm GMT/1pm North American Eastern. As with Alexandra's show, I'm happy to have been invited to take part, and I hope you'll want to tune in (just after my Serenade Radio show - 5.30pm GMT/12.30pm Eastern).

Speaking of free speech, if you're resident in the United Kingdom, please sign the petition for a Parliamentary debate on Ofcom's "guidance" (yeah, right) to British broadcasters regarding their Covid coverage. The indispensable Kathy Gyngell at The Conservative Woman notes that Ofcom's "guidance" is getting heavier handed:

Censorship of dissenting voices persists, as evidenced by GB News apparently happily dispensing with Mark Steyn and, if reports are to be believed (and various GB News hosts appear to have confirmed) allowing Ofcom inspectors to dictate the rules about Covid vaccine reporting and coverage.

They were in the GB News building a couple of days ago for more of their "training" sessions.

The Mark Steyn Show is entirely non-house-trained, and as such we'll be back with a special edition on Monday 8pm GMT/3pm Eastern.