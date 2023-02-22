Image

Mark Steyn

Strapping Lads

Snerdley & Steyn on 77 WABC

Programming note: Later today join Mark for a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show, with three of his most popular guests.

~On Tuesday Steyn was back with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. Topics ranged from an ancient Steyn joke resurfacing at the NBC All-Stars' Game to the schoolmarms working blue in Grade Two. All that plus Snerdley & Steyn on the high seas. Click above (or here) to listen in full.

If you'd like to join Snerdley & Steyn on the first post-Covid Mark Steyn Cruise, please check out more details here:

