Live Around the Planet: Friday February 24th

​It's Friday, which means I'll be hosting another edition of our Clubland Q&A live around the planet. The action begins at 3pm North American Eastern/8pm Greenwich Mean Time.

As always, we'll take questions from Mark Steyn Club members across the globe on a wide range of issues. I see my old chum Boris Johnson is now being tipped as the next Nato Secretary-General - "tipped" in this case being media-speak for "I got some old journo friends to plant a few 'sources say'-type stories". Nevertheless, it's impressive to see how, after the fiasco of his premiership, Boris is still capable of taking "failing upward" to new heights. If you needed any other reason to regard Nato as entirely obsolete, this one's a dandy. And, if you're in Ukraine, get ready for war without end.

Whether or not you're a Steyn Clubber you can listen to our Clubland Q&A live as it happens wherever you chance to be on this turbulent earth: membership is required only to ask a question. We love to hear from brand new members, and we are delighted to say that this week yet again we have been deluged by GB News viewers who've chosen to follow The Mark Steyn Show to its new home.

~We will have a brand new Mark Steyn Show for you on Monday. I cannot tell you how immensely grateful I am to those Steyn Show guests who have chosen to stick with me rather than kiss up to my successor as GB News 8pm host. I am forever in the debt of Eva, Leilani, Alexandra, Jamie Jenkins et al. Monday's follow-up vaccine special was a particular hit, ramping up more viewers in its first hour at SteynOnline than GBN's entire primetime schedule combined that evening. (Their one-way ticket on the Oblivion Express continues: at one point in yesterday's numbers, Bev Turner fought valiantly and kept the GB viewing audience in four figures, just - 1,100 to be precise).

If you haven't yet seen our full vaccine show, yesterday evening we posted a short promotional clip on YouTube with my friend Miss Dowding doing her Leilani at Large bit on the streets of London with cardiologist Dr Aseem Malhotra:

We're going to continue delivering content like that - because, alas, GB News has checked out. You can't be a "disruptor" when you sign as primetime anchor the head of the Privy Council and key cabinet member responsible for the mountain of human wreckage piled up in the last three years.

​~Notwithstanding recent ructions, we're back in the cruise biz - because Ofcom can't get you in international waters (I think). No tests, no vax passports, but just a week of fun on the 2023 Mark Steyn Cruise with the aforementioned Leilani plus Alexandra, Eva, Dominique, Mr Snerdley, Michele Bachmann and other Steyn Show favorites. More information here.

So make sure you join us live this afternoon at 3pm North American Eastern Time.