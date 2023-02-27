The Mark Steyn Show - live Monday to Thur ...okay, Wednesday, at least

Mark continues to convalesce from his brace of heart attacks, but, after a weekend back in his iron lung, he will return tonight to launch a brand new week of The Mark Steyn Show. The action starts at 8pm Greenwich Mean Time/3pm North American Eastern. He's slowly building up the output, health permitting, but he's committed to at least three shows this week, and maybe something on Thursday, too.

If you missed any of last week's shows, you can find them all here:

MONDAY

Mark's follow-up to his original vaccine special

with Andrew Bridgen, Claire Hibbs, Jamie Jenkins, Ros Jones, Aseem Malhotra

and special correspondent Leilani Dowding

TUESDAY

Eva Vlaardingerbroek on the New World Order

plus a song for Japanese cat lovers

WEDNESDAY

Our midweek panel show with

Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Dominique Samuels

THURSDAY

A Steyn Show Special Edition with

Marc Morano on the Great Reset

~We are delighted to announce that our friend Leilani Dowding is out of Twitter gaol. During her enforced absence from social media, Mark introduced what may become a regular feature - Leilani at Large:

~On a related theme, Laura Rosen Cohen made the mistake of reading Toby Young's take on Mark's departure from GB News:

This is the most mealy-mouthed, pathetic piece on @MarkSteynOnline and @GBNEWS so far, penned by a former guest of Mark's & an alleged proponent of free speech. Truly gutless and gonad-free verbal sputum from the land of the Magna Carta. Unbelievable.

Quite so.

~Notwithstanding Mark's ill health, we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with Mark back in the chair for our Clubland Q&A. Rick McGinnis's Saturday movie date offered a little Lubitsch, and Tal Bachman headed to the zoo. Steyn's Song of the Week took its cue from his medical treatment and went all French.

If you spent the weekend flicking through the paper wondering where Dilbert had gone, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

See you back here for your comments on tonight's show.