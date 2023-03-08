The Dirty Stinking Rotten Corrupt J6 Narrative

Programming note: On Wednesday Mark will be back with three of his most popular guests - Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek - for a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show. That's at 8pm GMT/3pm North American Eastern.

~On Tuesday Steyn was reunited with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. Topics ranged from democracy dying in darkness in Washington to democracy dying in darkness in London via democracy dying in the blazing lights of riot-torn Paris. All that plus Snerdley & Steyn on the high seas. Click above (or here) to listen in full.

~Mr Snerdley also mentioned that Steyn has been found guilty of thought-crimes by Ofcom. Kathy Gyngell has a blistering column on Dame Melanie and Lord Grade's decision at The Conservative Woman:

It is a tragedy for British broadcasting that GB News have not had the guts to face Ofcom down... Their failure to defend and stand by their most talented and courageous broadcaster – one who was changing the dial after years of institutional capture – is a sad and bad moment in Britain's history. We hoped they would champion independent investigative broadcasting. It was not to be. They have fallen at the first hurdle. Big Brother rules and all GB News, who failed to take a robust stance on Steyn's behalf let alone allow him the right of reply, can say is that they are disappointed by it, while they rapidly appoint one compliant Tory MP after another to host their shows.

Those compliant Tories don't seem to be doing anything for the station's post-Steyn numbers. A significant sliver of the audience seems to have grasped that GB News is now conning its viewers: Yesterday, in its second week, Jacob Rees-Mogadon's Lord President of the Privy Council Show opened forty per cent down. On its second day, the new mid-morning show did likewise. And at 3.15pm on Tuesday poor Patrick Christys had a grand total of 200 viewers. GB News has broken faith with its audience, and is reaping the customary rewards.

