A Se'nnight of Steyn: March 19-25

On the Steyn Show this week, Mark announced that his solicitors had contacted the UK state censor Ofcom, and they'd be headed to court.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The biggest development, not only for Steyn personally but for many of those seeking a repudiation of the suffocating lies and propaganda of the last three years, was Mark's announcement that he and the UK censorship agency Ofcom are headed to court:

~Beyond Ofcom, the week began with Mark celebrating Mothering Sunday in various corners of the Commonwealth with the Golden Age of the Mother Song, and Tal Bachman calling in guest-columnist God.

~A new week of The Mark Steyn Show kicked off with Dominique Samuels on the New Not Normal, Stats Man Jamie Jenkins on your gas bill, and a former head nurse, Bethan Nodwell, on why she quit her job:

~Tuesday's Steyn Show saw the return of financial expert Peter Schiff on the new bank crisis and dissident MP Andrew Bridgen on justice for the vaxx victims:

Mark Steyn @MarkSteynOnline interviews Andrew Bridgen MP @ABridgen in the wake of his (not well attended) speech to parliament on 17th March regarding Vaccine Damage. Why did they all run out of the chamber? pic.twitter.com/EMfvEFEwEF — Ken Thomson (@KenJLThomson) March 25, 2023

Later, the old EIB gang were reunited when Mark checked in with Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC. Snerdley & Steyn surveyed the scene from the criminalization of political opposition to the class system of school districts. Click below to listen:

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show returned with a cracking monologue from Mark on why he's suing the UK censor Ofcom, followed by BBC presenter and vaccine victim Jules Serkin on the grotesque media failure of the last three years:

Later, Leilani Dowding and Alexandra Marshall joined him to ponder fifteen-minute cities, and what happens when gay super-brainy fecund mice bust out of the lab.

Later, Leilani Dowding and Alexandra Marshall joined him to ponder fifteen-minute cities, and what happens when gay super-brainy fecund mice bust out of the lab.

~Thursday's Steyn Show was a special edition with Mark in conversation with Yasmine Mohammed on Islam and women. You'll never see this on a UK TV station, so click here for the full show.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from Byzantium to Tranzantium.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet looking at the big-picture forest - but also the trees. You can listen to the whole show here.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis compared Warriors and Wanderers.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm UK/12.30pm Eastern, and Tal Bachman on The Bachman Beat. This week The Mark Steyn Show will air at 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern.