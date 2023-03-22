The Criminalization of Political Opposition

Programming note: On Wednesday Mark will be back with three of his most popular guests for a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show. That's at 8pm GMT - which, for this week only, is 4pm North American Eastern/1pm Pacific.

~On Tuesday Steyn was reunited with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. Topics ranged from the impending Trump arrest to the class system of school districts. All that plus Snerdley & Steyn on the high seas. Click above (or here) to listen in full.

~Speaking of the criminalization of dissent, what about media coverage of Covid and the vaccines? Also on Tuesday, Mark revealed that the UK censorship agency Ofcom had been notified by his solicitors that they'd be headed to the High Court:

Mark will have much more to say about this on tonight's show and in the days ahead, but for now viewers, listeners and readers should know he has retained about the best solicitor-barrister combo you could have in this particular territory. We thank you so much for all your kind words since his conviction was announced, but it is very important - not least for Vikki Spit, Charlotte Wright and all the other victims of the state propaganda - that Ofcom be handed their arse in court.

GB News will not be appealing Ofcom's verdict, and indeed, post-Steyn, has steered well clear of the vaccine issue.

