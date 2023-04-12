Image

Mark Steyn

They Want You Dead

Snerdley & Steyn on 77 WABC

https://www.steynonline.com/13403/they-want-you-dead

Programming note: On Wednesday Mark will be back with Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek for a brand new edition of The Mark Steyn Show. That's at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern.

~On Tuesday Mark was reunited with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC, for a tour of the day's headlines from Bud to Biden.

~For more details of that Adriatic cruise Mark and James spoke of, please see here.

To order Mark's new book, The Prisoner of Windsor, please click here or here. The pre-orders have been so strong that the initial print run has already sold out, and we've already had to order up a second printing.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club, feel free to have at it in the comments. If you're wondering what that Steyn Club's all about, well, you can find more details here - and we also have a great gift membership, which, needless to say, helps support Mark's coming legal battle against the totalitarian goons of Ofcom.

