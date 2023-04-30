A Se'nnight of Steyn: April 23-29

Welcome to pre-Coronation Week in His Majesty's Dominions. Mark has a new and timely book out, a satirical romp set in London on the eve of the Coronation of an unpopular monarch: The Prisoner of Windsor. If you'd like a personally inscribed copy, please click here. If you can live without Steyn's autograph, click here. There are more details below.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Tal Bachman celebrating the Beach Boys.

~Following a wobbly few days of hardcore book-signing, a new week of The Mark Steyn Show kicked off with Alexandra Marshall joining Mark to remember the creator of Dame Edna and Sir Les Patterson:

Thank you @MarkSteynOnline for your wonderful tribute to Barry Humphries. You can watch it in full here: https://t.co/b7rjGmjVge pic.twitter.com/QJY5JLWZy0 — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) April 25, 2023

Monday's show also saw the return of Chief Gammon June Slater to muse on the present state of Westminster:

And Stats Man Jamie Jenkins was at hand to ponder the strange need to blame Brexit for everything:

Click here to see the full episode.

If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks, you can now find the most recent edition and over 250 episodes from the archives in reverse chronological order here. The Mark Steyn Show is a special production of The Mark Steyn Club. For more on the club, see below.

~Tuesday's Steyn Show welcomed back a tireless fighter for those damaged by the Covid vaccines, Naomi Wolf. That, alas, is un-publishable on YouTube, but a clip can be found on Twitter:

"F you, Ofcom. You're on the wrong side of history."@naomirwolf vows to continue telling the truth, in spite of Britain's broadcast regulator's investigation into her. Watch The Mark Steyn Show here: https://t.co/xPBOp2vtcA pic.twitter.com/rT31ullbta — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) April 26, 2023

After Naomi, Norman Fenton gave us his take:

"There's a...leftist bias in all of those who, strangely, a Conservative government decided to appoint as its advisors."@profnfenton on academic elites and the "experts." Watch the full episode of The Mark Steyn Show here: https://t.co/xPBOp2w128 pic.twitter.com/IJsW3NegPZ — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) April 27, 2023

If you're tired of YouTube censorship, click here for the full show.

Later, the old EIB gang were reunited when Mark checked in with Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC. Snerdley & Steyn discussed the expulsion from Fox News of Mark's old comrade Tucker Carlson. Click below to listen:

As mentioned on the show, Mr Snerdley will be joining Steyn on this year's Mark Steyn Cruise - and with no vax/test requirements whatsoever. So, if you'd like to see the beautiful Adriatic in the company not only of Snerdley but of Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Leilani Dowding, Michele Bachmann, Alexandra Marshall, John O'Sullivan, Dominique Samuels and more, we hope you'll consider cruising our way:

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show presented a special edition with Mark and his now similarly defenestrated friend, Tucker Carlson. Click here to see the full show.

~On Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from Molly Ringwald on the new puritanism to canine grace.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on topics from Tucker to a rewired humanity. You can listen to the whole show here.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis picked Bill Forsyth's Local Hero.

If you're interested, there are multiple ways of supporting Steyn's important lawsuit against the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court, including:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a SteynOnline gift certificate; or c) ordering Mark's new book.

In all cases, 100 per cent of the proceeds (aside from shipping in the last instance) go to a grand cause - and you or your loved one gets something, too.

As to that new book, The Prisoner of Windsor:

The Mark Steyn Show and Clubland Q&A are special productions of The Mark Steyn Club, now approaching its sixth birthday. If you'd like to join our ranks, we'd love to have you.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm UK/12.30pm Eastern. On Monday The Mark Steyn Show returns at 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern.