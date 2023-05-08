Now We Are Six

Happy Coronation Bank Holiday to you and yours, depending on where in the Commonwealth you are. If you're not still on one almighty bender to launch the new Carolean age, I'll be back on the air tonight with a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show. The action starts at 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern. If you're in the Antipodes, you may prefer to watch at 5pm Aussie Eastern via our new partners at ADH TV.

~This weekend marked the sixth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club, which was, I have to admit, somewhat overshadowed by the Coronation. However, we'll make up for it with a few archival extras as the week proceeds. If you've just joined our Club, this is a great way to riffle through the treasure trove of our back catalogue. On the other hand, if you're a First Day Founding Member, these may be some items you missed first time round - or are certainly worth hearing again, as they stand the test of time.

Today's audio special reprises some favourite moments from our first year, with yours truly on stage and screen, on wireless and website. There are substantive interview excerpts and throwaway jests, plus early examples of our live music specials, video poems and audio adventures. A theme of civilisational self-confidence runs through the hour, from Douglas Murray on The Strange Death of Europe to Rudyard Kipling's Recessional via Tunku Abdul Rahman on diversity. But there's also me riffing on Never Trumpers and the Big Jew Weather Machine; Tal Bachman singing a great Canadian song and the late Greg Ham from Men At Work on a great Australian song - plus an excerpt from our very first Tale for Our Time, Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's proto-jihadist Tragedy of the Korosko, and a Canadian free-speech heroine on how it's so much more fun on the right. Click above to listen.

Also marking our sixth birthday is my brand new book, The Prisoner of Windsor, set in a strange land that may nonetheless seem oddly familiar.

~Notwithstanding my one-step-forward-two-steps-back health, we had a busy weekend at SteynOnline, starting with my return to The Megyn Kelly Show. For Coronation Day Rick McGinnis considered the new King on the big screen, while Tal Bachman wondered: When did you first feel like you? Our Song of the Week remembered Gordon Lightfoot.

If you were too busy spending the weekend rehearsing an aboriginal smoking ceremony to launch the new reign, we hope you'll want to check out one or three of the foregoing as a new week begins.

