I'm a Dole Man!

~This week Mark was reunited with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. The show began with breaking news that Donald Trump had been found liable for sexually abusing and defaming E Jean Carroll. After that, James and Mark moved on to other headlines.

~As Mark mentioned, he has yet again been found guilty by the UK media censor Ofcom - this time for an interview he did with Naomi Wolf. He and Naomi will be suing Ofcom in the King's Bench Division of the English High Court. Aside from buying Mark's new book, there are multiple ways of supporting this important lawsuit, including:

The post-Steyn GB News Tories'n'trivia channel will, needless to say, not be standing with Mark in court. But the "chilling effect" of Ofcom on public discourse is far worse than Canada under Section 13 or Australia under Section 18C, so battle must be joined.