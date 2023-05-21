A Se'nnight of Steyn: May 14-20

Happy Victoria Day weekend to all Mark's fellow Canadians, the first of a new reign. You can enjoy Steyn's take on a brace of Victorian movies here.

On Friday afternoon the deadline for Ofcom to reverse their "ruling" against him passed, so first thing Monday morning Steyn's lawyers will be filing his claim against the ghastly UK media censor in the English High Court. Many readers, listeners and viewers have inquired about ways to support this important lawsuit against state censorship. There are details down the page.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Tal Bachman playing the game, and Steyn celebrating the sixth birthday of The Mark Steyn Club with Non-Stop Number Ones.

~Following a wobbly few days of hardcore book-signing, Mark launched a new week of The Mark Steyn Show, starting with Jo Nova and what happens when every environmentally friendly car weighs as much as a pick-up truck:

Also on the show were Louise Perry on the "sterility meme", and Peter Noone & Herman's Hermits with a song for our time. Click here to see the full episode.

If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks, you can now find the most recent edition and over 250 episodes from the archives in reverse chronological order here.

~Tuesday's Steyn Show featured Naomi Wolf on the Steyn/Wolf suit against Ofcom, and Kathy Gyngell on the useless "Conservatives". Also our Stats Man Jamie Jenkins looked at the consequences of uncontrolled immigration:

'The Government over the last 30/40 years have accepted the people but they haven't increased the infrastructure - no reservoir for 30 years

- house building hasn't gone to demand

- this causes major problems for the population already here' Chat with @MarkSteynOnline pic.twitter.com/dUpwCQZiDe — Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) May 18, 2023

Click here for the full show.

Later, the old EIB gang were reunited when Mark checked in with Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour on New York's radio powerhouse 77 WABC. Snerdley & Steyn addressed all the most exciting topics: The Durham Report!!! The Debt Ceiling showdown!!!!! Something about Hunter Biden being in trouble over his taxes!!!!!!!!! Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz... Click below to listen:

As mentioned on the show, Mr Snerdley will be joining Steyn on this year's Mark Steyn Cruise - and with no vax/test requirements whatsoever. So, if you'd like to see the beautiful Adriatic in the company not only of Snerdley but of Michele Bachmann, John O'Sullivan, Dominique Samuels and more, we hope you'll consider cruising our way:

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show presented our all-star panel of Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek to take the pulse of the planet - including Leilani on the tentacles of Klaus Schwab:

For the full show, click here.

~On Thursday's Steyn Show Mark presented a special edition celebrating the best of everyone's favorite Dutch milk maiden, Eva Vlaardingerbroek. Click here to see the full show.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from trans embonpoints to Emerson among the stars.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on topics from the Durham Report to the Steyn lawsuit. You can listen to the whole show here.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis picked Denzel Washington in Devil in a Blue Dress.

As mentioned above, many of you have asked how you can support Mark's important lawsuit against the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court. There are multiple ways to do so, including:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a chum a SteynOnline gift certificate; c) ordering him or her Mark's new book; or d) treating your loved one to a stateroom on this summer's Mark Steyn Cruise.

In the first two cases, 100 per cent of the proceeds and, in the latter two, a significant chunk thereof go to a grand cause - and you or your loved one gets something, too.

As to that new book, The Prisoner of Windsor:

The Mark Steyn Show and Clubland Q&A are special productions of The Mark Steyn Club, now starting its seventh year. If you'd like to join our ranks, we'd love to have you.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm UK/12.30pm Eastern. On Monday The Mark Steyn Show returns at 8pm British Summer Time/3pm North American Eastern.