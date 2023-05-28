A Se'nnight of Steyn: May 21-27

This week Dominique Samuels returned to The Mark Steyn Show to explain her absence from social media these last couple of months. Dominique will be joining Mark and his other guests on this summer's Mark Steyn Cruise.

Happy Memorial Day weekend to all our American readers, and Happy Spring Bank Holiday weekend to our UK readers. Steyn will have some traditional Memorial Day observances tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Tal Bachman continuing to move the ball down the field.

~The first Victoria Day of a new reign found Steyn offering the quintessentially Canadian song (as well as a brace of Victorian movies).

Following another few days of hardcore book-signing and an update on his looming courtroom showdown with the UK state censor Ofcom, Mark launched a new week of The Mark Steyn Show. He started with a return visit from Vikki Spit, the very first of our "vaccine victims", and our Stat Man Jamie Jenkins on a thoroughly collapsed UK health service:

| Latest chat with @MarkSteynOnline discussing NHS waiting lists continue to rise - hitting record 7.3m

People paying to go abroad because they cannot wait

Welsh NHS under Labour Party much worse than Tory run England

Cancer treatment time delays hit worst on record pic.twitter.com/0dLaKzD5L6 — Jamie Jenkins (@statsjamie) May 23, 2023

Also on the show was Tal Bachman, with one of the loveliest of Canadian songs. Click here to see the full episode.

If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks, you can now find the most recent edition and well over 250 episodes from the archives in reverse chronological order here.

~Tuesday's Steyn Show saw the return to our airwaves of one of Mark's favourite contributors, Dominique Samuels:

Also on this edition was Baroness Hoey on Biden, Brexit, borders and betrayal. Click here for the full show.

As mentioned on the show, Dominique will be joining Steyn on this year's Mark Steyn Cruise - and with no vax/test requirements whatsoever. So, if you'd like to see the beautiful Adriatic in the company not only of Miss Samuels but of Eva Vlaardingerbroek, Mister Snerdley, Michele Bachmann and more, we hope you'll consider cruising our way:

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show presented our midweek panel of Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Samantha Smith to take the pulse of the planet - including the expansion of the US presidential race:

For the full show, click here.

~On Thursday's Steyn Show Mark presented a special edition welcoming back to the show Gabriel Shipton, the brother of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, to discuss how things stand over a decade into a multinational legal nightmare inflicted on an Australian subject of the Crown because he had the temerity to embarrass the American Deep State. Click here to see the full show.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from Swedish non-blondes to Saudi Jewrabia.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on topics from DeSantis vs Trump to France's ban on short-haul flights. You can listen to the whole show here.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis picked Kenneth More and Dana Wynter in Sink the Bismarck!

As mentioned above, many of you have asked how you can support Mark's important lawsuit against the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court. There are multiple ways to do so, including:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a chum a SteynOnline gift certificate; c) ordering him or her Mark's new book; or d) treating your loved one to a stateroom on this summer's Mark Steyn Cruise.

In the first two cases, 100 per cent of the proceeds and, in the latter two, a significant chunk thereof go to a grand cause - and you or your loved one gets something, too.

As to that new book, The Prisoner of Windsor:

The Mark Steyn Show and Clubland Q&A are special productions of The Mark Steyn Club, now starting its seventh year. If you'd like to join our ranks, we'd love to have you.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm UK/12.30pm Eastern. On Monday please join Mark for our commemoration of Memorial Day.