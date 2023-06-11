A Se'nnight of Steyn: June 4-10

It's been another busy week here at SteynOnline. In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked:

~Tal Bachman rang in the new week with a continuation of his series on the muddy and bloody sport of rugby.

In the evening, we took a listen to Robert Mellin's "My One and Only Love" as Steyn's Song of the Week.

~With Mark a bit under the weather this past week, his favourite Australian, Alexandra Marshall, took the reins of The Mark Steyn Show Monday discussing Justin Trudeau's internet takeover with Andrew Lawton, climate vandalism with Jo Nova, and the UK government's "disinformation unit" with Jamie Jenkins.

~The Aussie takeover continued Tuesday with guest host Fred Pawle tackling the Covid reckoning with June Slater, Islam and political correctness with Yasmine Mohammed, and the Covid Cult with Dr Guy Hatchard.

~On Wednesday's panel show, Mark's Canadian compatriot Andrew Lawton sat in as the thorn between three roses, chatting about Pridemania with Leilani Dowding, the Amish and Covid with Dominique Samuels, and the WHO's power grab with Natalie Winters.

~Laura Rosen Cohen served up a batch of her famous links Thursday morning, with stories on the Muslim/Trans pride fault line, gangs in Sweden, slaying the corporate leviathan, and more.

To close out the week of video editions of The Mark Steyn Show, Andrew Lawton returned to offer some commentary on a reprise of Mark's prescient 2016 interview with author Lionel Shriver on cultural appropriation.

~On Friday, Laura Rosen Cohen shifted from print mode to audio mode, guest hosting another live Clubland Q&A, fielding questions from Mark Steyn Club members around the world about the WEF, Trump, terrorism, and emerging Canadian folk hero Mansour.

~Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with his take on Steve McQueen's storyless, marriage-ending flop of a passion project, Le Mans.

Many of you have asked how you can support Mark's important lawsuit against the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court. There are multiple ways to do so, including:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a chum a SteynOnline gift certificate; c) ordering him or her Mark's new book; or d) treating your loved one to a stateroom on this summer's Mark Steyn Cruise.

In the first two cases, 100 per cent of the proceeds and, in the latter two, a significant chunk thereof go to a grand cause - and you or your loved one gets something, too.

As to that new book, The Prisoner of Windsor:

The Mark Steyn Show and Clubland Q&A are special productions of The Mark Steyn Club, now starting its seventh year. If you'd like to join our ranks, we'd love to have you.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with another edition of Tal Bachman's The Bachman Beat.