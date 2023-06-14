Image

Mark Steyn

If It's Tuesday, It Must Be This Week's Trump Arrest

https://www.steynonline.com/13557/if-it-tuesday-it-must-be-this-week-trump-arrest

Programming note: Catch the latest edition of The Mark Steyn Show Down Under on ADH TV every night, Tuesday to Friday, at 5pm Australian Eastern.

~This week Mark was reunited with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. The topics included Trump's arraignment in Miami, and Justin Trudeau's cloud-based assault on America.

Click below (or here) to listen in full:

~For more details of that Adriatic cruise Mark and James spoke of, please see here.

~Steyn's claim against the UK media censor Ofcom has now been issued in the King's Bench Division of the English High Court. Many listeners and viewers have asked how they can help support this important free-speech suit. Aside from buying Mark's new book, there are multiple ways, including:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership;

b) buying a loved one a SteynOnline gift certificate; or

c) joining Mr Snerdley and Mark's other special guests on this summer's Steyn Cruise.

The post-Steyn GB News Tories'n'trivia channel will, needless to say, not be standing with Mark in court. But the "chilling effect" of Ofcom on public discourse is far worse than Canada under Section 13 or Australia under Section 18C, so battle must be joined.

© 2023 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.

If you're a member of The Mark Steyn Club and you take issue with this article, then have at it in our comments section.

receive the latest by email: subscribe to steynonline's free weekly mailing list

en

Load Comments

Image

Member Login

Email:

Password:

Remember me on this computer/device

Not yet a member of the Mark Steyn Club? Join now!

Image

Image

Image

Image

Follow Mark

Facebook  Twitter  Join Mailing List  RSS Feed

Search SteynOnline.com

Image

Most Viewed

  1. The Disintegration of the "Free World"
  2. It's Not a Joke, Mansour!
  3. Racing is Life: Steve McQueen and His Mighty Flop, Le Mans
  4. When the State Wants You Dead
  5. Appropriation Appreciation

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

Image

© 2023 Mark Steyn Enterprises (US) Inc. All rights reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of Mark Steyn Enterprises.