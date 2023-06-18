A Se'nnight of Steyn: June 11-17

On his return to the Steyn Show , Mark talked to Eva Vlaardingerbroek about the bloody attack on toddlers in a French park.

Happy Father's Day to all our dads and daddies, pops and paters around the world.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Tal Bachman continuing to move the ball down the field, and Steyn remembering the lady who introduced the world's best-known Brazilian song to the rest of the planet.

~On Monday, following a very rough week health-wise, in and out of hospital on both sides of the border, Mark returned with an update on his lawsuit against the UK media censor Ofcom and the woeful mortgaging of "free speech" to Orwellian agencies such as the "Counter-Disinformation Policy Forum": it was our most-read piece of the week.

Later on Monday Mark launched a new week of The Mark Steyn Show. He started with his old boss Conrad Black previewing Tuesday's arrest (again) of Donald Trump:

Also on the show was Eva Vlaardingerbroek with some plain speaking about a bloody assault in an Annecy park - and the weedy passivity of French reaction to it:

~Tuesday's Steyn Show saw the return to our show of a lady who is being, in effect, sentenced to death by the Canadian courts:

Sheila Lewis from Alberta, Canada is being denied a life-saving organ transplant because she won't take the Covid vaccine, even though she has natural immunity from getting Covid twice. Watch The Mark Steyn Show here: https://t.co/04GBatu0LY pic.twitter.com/zXwqzQlpCe — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) June 14, 2023

Ben Scallan followed with an Irish take on mass migration and national sovereignty, and Leilani Dowding rounded out the hour with some thoughts on Bill Gates and the world's biggest mosquito farm:

Also on Tuesday Mark and his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley addressed Trump's arraignment in Miami, and Justin Trudeau's cloud blitzkrieg on America:

~On Wednesday, The Mark Steyn Show presented our midweek panel of Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Dominique Samuels to take the pulse of the planet - from migrant murder and digital currency to ruling-class entitlement and electric vehicles:

Rowan Atkinson was crucified by the #left for daring to say, 'Hold on, I'm not so sure about the utopian promises of these electric vehicles.' Science welcomes questions, but the climate change cult freaks out under scrutiny. Watch @MarkSteynOnline: https://t.co/210upRhuSx pic.twitter.com/GaZw8KUYoU — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) June 16, 2023

~On Thursday's Steyn Show Mark presented a special edition on the latest stage of the long goodbye to Boris Johnson, with contributions from Conrad Black, David Starkey, Kathy Gyngell, Samantha Smith and Mark Steyn Cruisemates Leilani Dowding and John O'Sullivan. Click here to see the full show.

Also on Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet, from US taxpayer-funded gain-of-function in Wuhan to the over-medicalization of Americans on the home front.

~On Friday Mark hosted another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on topics from the decrepitude of Biden to the decline of Fox News post-Tucker. You can listen to the whole show here.

~For his Saturday movie date, Rick McGinnis picked Elizabeth Taylor in Butterfield 8.

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with a Father's Day Steyn Show and Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm UK/12.30pm Eastern.