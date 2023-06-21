Image

Mark Steyn

Hunter and the Hunted

Snerdley & Steyn on 77 WABC

https://www.steynonline.com/13576/hunter-and-the-hunted

Programming note: Catch the latest edition of The Mark Steyn Show Down Under on ADH TV every night, Tuesday to Friday, at 5pm Australian Eastern.

~This week Mark was reunited with his old EIB comrade Mister Snerdley - James Golden - on Bo Snerdley's Rush Hour at New York's legendary radio powerhouse 77 WABC. The topics included Hunter Biden's sweetheart deal with the dirty stinkin' rotten corrupt US Department of Justice, and the fast shrinking window of time in which to find the missing Titanic submersible with its five men alive.

~For more details of that Adriatic cruise James segued into at the end, please see here.

~Steyn's claim against the UK media censor Ofcom has now been issued in the King's Bench Division of the English High Court. Many listeners and viewers have asked how they can help support this important free-speech suit. Aside from buying Mark's new book, there are multiple ways, including:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership;

b) buying a loved one a SteynOnline gift certificate; or

c) joining Mister Snerdley and Mark's other special guests on next month's Steyn Cruise.

The "chilling effect" of Ofcom on public discourse is far worse than Canada under Section 13 or Australia under Section 18C, so battle must be joined.

