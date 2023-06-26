Yes, it's me - Mark Steyn of that ilk. I'm back tonight to launch a brand new week of The Mark Steyn Show at 8pm BST/3pm North American Eastern. If you're in the Antipodes, you may prefer to watch at 5pm Aussie Eastern via Alexandra Marshall and our other friends at ADH TV. Among other things, we will try to make sense of that coup-for-a-day business in Russia over the weekend.

Health-wise, I'm hoping for less of an up-and-down week than last week. On the other hand, I do believe that I've been pumped with enough new blood to have a sporting chance of surviving the flight to Italy for next week's launch of the 2023 Mark Steyn Cruise.

Because my medical procedures were rather time-consuming, I'm playing catch-up on more important matters, such as my new book The Prisoner of Windsor. But I enjoyed this review from Gavin over at Scanalyst:

Mr. Steyn decided to bring out a book version of his Rabelaisian audio series The Prisoner of Windsor. He describes this as an inversion of Anthony Hope's 1894 novel The Prisoner of Zenda. In Mr. Steyn's version, the dispossessed king of the (fictitious) central European country of Ruritania finds himself destitute in present day London in the run-up to the coronation of the new King of England. For intricate family reasons going back to the events of The Prisoner of Zenda, the protagonist bears an incredible likeness to the current Prime Minister. When the coked-up PM disappears, the protagonist is reluctantly drafted as a stand-in – launching an intricate, fast-paced, and highly-amusing tale. Much of the humor stems from the protagonist's tendency as PM stand-in to go off script, shocking the usual suspects and EU bureaucrats. There are many laugh out loud moments in the story, along with some more serious observations about the degradation of modern England, and even a few quite touching moments. Overall, the book is an excellent read!

Thank you for that, Gavin. There are details on how to order the book below - and, as Gavin notes, it helps support my free-speech lawsuit in the English High Court against the UK state censor Ofcom. Their "rulings" against me for my shows on the Covid vaccines are not normal in a free society. You can read my initial Statement of Claim here. We are going to extend it to include Ofcom's second "ruling" against me and my comrade-in-arms Naomi Wolf. It will be interesting to see whether English courts are still prepared to defend English liberties.

In my present condition, I need this case like I need another heart attack. But I figure that, brimming with newly transfused blood, I've got enough puff in me for one more battle - and the woeful state of free speech in a post-Covid world is one of the central issues of our time. Ofcom, with its shadowy commissars and anonymous judges, needs to be decisively slapped down. Aside from anything else, its rulings in support of the Covid propaganda are unlawful.

Many readers, listeners and viewers have inquired about ways to support this important lawsuit in the High Court.

Speaking of The Prisoner of Windsor, set in a strange land that may nonetheless seem oddly familiar...

