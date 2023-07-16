A Se'nnight of Steyn: July 9-15

A crowd of 2023 Steyn Cruisers from four continents watch Alexandra, Eva and Leilani take a selfie with bubbly.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a song from the home nation of the 2023 Mark Steyn Cruise.

~Mark's Monday Notebook, live from the Adriatic, brought a preview by former Cabinet minister Lord Frost of a UK media re-discovering the virtues of free speech once Steyn has won his suit against the state censor Ofcom. Alas, back in the real world, Ofcom's appetites are insatiable.

Many viewers, listeners and readers have asked how they can support this important case for freedom of expression on critical public policy. Please scroll down the page for more information.

~Tuesday's Mark Steyn Show re-aired the episode that got Mark locked out of his YouTube channel by the totalitarian goons of Google: pathologist Clare Craig talks about the recent Cleveland Clinic study on vaccines and Covid. You can't see that on "social media", but you can watch it in full and unexpurgated here.

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show offered an encore presentation of Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Samantha Smith taking the pulse of the planet on everything from killer pizzas to the ultimate victimized minority - Aussie gingers. You can watch the full show here.

If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks, you can now find the most recent edition and over three hundred episodes from the archives in reverse chronological order here.

~On Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from the decrepitude of the west to the ubiquity of ADHD.

~On Friday Laura Rosen Cohen returned to host another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on a variety of topics. You can listen to the whole show here.

~At the weekend, Mark remembered the late novelist Milan Kundera - and a book that is more relevant with every passing year to the decayed state of the "free world". It was our most read piece of the week.

Later, for his Saturday screen date, Rick McGinnis plumped for Jean Arthur in The Devil and Miss Jones.

As to that Steyn book, The Prisoner of Windsor, the five-star reviews continue to pile up around the world. We have had reports that it is hard to find in public libraries, so we are glad to see that it is in the Slidell branch of the St Tammany Parish Library in Louisiana. For non-Louisianans:

A new week at SteynOnline begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm UK/12.30pm Eastern.