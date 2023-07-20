Wokesplanations

Hi again and welcome to this week's edition of Laura's Links.

Thank you all for joining me last week for the Clubland Live Q&A Around the Planet as Mark et all were wrapping up The Mark Steyn Cruise in Europe. As you no doubt have already read, Mark is still dealing with some ongoing health issues, but has been kind enough as he convalesces, to share a new episode of The Mark Steyn Show that was filmed on the high seas.

It's always hard to decide how much IRL "in real life" stuff to put into this column, and whether what I share is TMI as the kids say (too much information). I try to be conscious of not oversharing while knowing at the same time that personal and specific experiences are almost never something that only happens to me and that personal anecdotes and observations are a writer's chief gateway to broader conversations and ideas that affect so many others. I'm so grateful to Mark for entrusting me with the Q&A and to have the privilege of speaking to his loyal audience week after week. I'm so honoured to be in this space, and I honestly feel that being here enables me to at least attempt to fulfill some of what I see as my mission on Earth, as a Jew and as a defender of the sanctity of human life most particularly with respect to the most vulnerable among us.

Unfortunately, real life remains exceptionally challenging right now with family and legal matters. I can't really say too much about it all but as always, your prayers are welcome and very much appreciated. There may be a point at which I'll need more than that and will make matters more public. I'm generally extremely terrible at asking for help but that may be in the cards in the near future.

I'll leave you with two stories that will kind of give you a glass half empty and glass half full kind of finish. The first story is from Trudeau's Canada, which has completely eroded into a ghoulish, depressing Culture of Death. And Toronto in particular is on the decline, as I have frequently mentioned. The other day I was on the subway and there was a crazy guy with a 1980s neon green satin disco jacket on, walking up and down the train, muttering to himself and gesticulating wildly. I took a look and did not see any pants on this fellow. I asked the woman next to me 'is that guy naked' and she looked away from me as if I was the problem. So I asked the guy across from me 'do you think that guy is naked' and he said, "Ya, I think so".

I was only asking to determine if I should press the emergency alarm or not. Then, I took another glance and saw the outline of short, short shorts. Pink ones. Mercifully, my stop arrived so it was not my problem anymore. That's your glass half empty story.

The half full glass is this. Perhaps we really are at the beginning of the end of this madness, as I've suggested previously. We shall see.

Have a great weekend and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

Who's afraid of Moms for Liberty?

The elephant in the room of surrogacy.

Trudeau wokesplains LGBTQAQWERTY stuff to Muslim parents.

When doctors became political (really good).

America is a joke. I can hear Chairman Xi laughing from here.

This is so demonic. Look how happy he is to talk about abortion. Look how his eyes light up and he smiles so broadly when the question is asked.

I'm pretty horrified that this was the situation in Florida of all places, but at least it will now be remedied.

Hmmmmmm.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Accounting and Reckoning:

I really, really enjoy Dr. Prasad's Substack. I highly recommend it.

~

Israel and Jews:

The 1948 Arab war against Israel and the aftershocks of World War 2.

Agree.

~

Europe:

In memory of Milan Kundera.

Woe unto us.

Spoiler alert: yes.

DUH.

AHH THE JOYS OF DIVERSITY IN THE SUMMER IN DEUTSCHLAND. It's impossible for me to feel sorry for Germany. Germans gotta German.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

What part of any of this story is "shocking"?

~

Asia:

Pakistan is such a fetid dump with a purely crappola culture that it exports everywhere. Horrendous.

~

Pedophile Predators, Lefty Kooks and Trans:

They are after your children: "Make sure this e-mail is deleted. "

Evil, Mengele style medicine.

Great song, great cover. Money being made. Why does the humourless left have to be a wet blanket on EVERYTHING IN THE WHOLE WORLD????

~

Human Grace:

This is great. I love that they added "special and gifted" into the script.

A doctor navigates the system with his son.

We need "Intensive Caring".

This is actually funny.

The Spy Who Loved Me

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.