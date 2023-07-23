A Se'nnight of Steyn: July 16-22

On this week's Mark Steyn Show : Mark, Leilani, Alexandra and Eva - on stage together, for the first time ever.

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a song to bring a smile to even the glummest Bastille Day.

~Mark's Monday Notebook, live from Trieste, provided a few highlights from the Mark Steyn Cruise and looked ahead to Mark's looming lawsuit in the English High Court against the UK state censor Ofcom: it was our most read piece of the week.

Many viewers, listeners and readers have asked how they can support this important case for freedom of expression on critical public policy.

~On Tuesday, Mark's Topical Take revisited a prescient column on a critical transition in the nature of "gender identity".

~On Wednesday The Mark Steyn Show offered Leilani Dowding, Alexandra Marshall and Eva Vlaardingerbroek live on stage and taking the pulse of the planet after three very weird years:

"Anyone that was speaking out against lockdowns, the insanity of government, mandates or jabs, would get censored."@LeilaniDowding on the pandemic's war on free speech. This show was filmed live aboard the Mark Steyn Cruise. Watch here: https://t.co/G10lUTAuh4 pic.twitter.com/V3guV1czHE — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) July 22, 2023

You can watch the full show here.

~On Thursday Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from Canada's culture of death to America as global laughingstock.

~On Friday Andrew Lawton returned to host another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on a variety of topics from John Kerry to Andrew Tate. You can listen to the whole show here.

~At the weekend, for his Saturday screen date, Rick McGinnis bellied up to the bar of The Killing of a Chinese Bookie.

