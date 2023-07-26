"Ofcom... tries to suggest that the lack of a finding that the mRNA vaccine was safe and effective was not necessary because: 'Health authorities (including those in the UK) have continued to recommend the use of the mRNA vaccine...' But the whole point of the criticism raised by (Naomi Wolf) was that health authorities were wrong to do this because the mRNA vaccine was unsafe. Her statements could only be harmful if she was wrong about this." (emphasis added)

Indeed.

As renowned barrister Gavin Millar KC helpfully explains in Mark's second lawsuit against Ofcom, filed this week in the High Court of Justice King's Bench Division Administrative Court, there can be no harm when the vaccine has not been proven to be safe or effective.

Read the whole thing here.

As with the first suit filed last month seeking judicial review, Millar has laid out other grounds as well:

Ofcom has "misconstrued the statutory objective, giving it a reach (and therefore a power to act against this broadcast) that it does not contain."

and

"There is a general public interest in receiving reports of the discovery of a potential health hazard... Where measures are capable of discouraging the press and other media from disseminating information on matters of legitimate public concern, careful scrutiny of the proportionality of the measures is called for... The potential for discouraging such speech is often referred to as the 'chilling effect' on free speech of the measure in issue.... ...a regulatory decision can amount to a form of censorship tending to discourage a television journalist from making criticism of the kind in issue in the future." This is in violation of (Mark Steyn's) "right to freedom of expression under Article 10 of the European Convention on Human Rights."

also

"(Mark Steyn) had an interest in the outcome of the Ofcom investigation which entitled him to be protected by procedural fairness. He was not given, but should have been given, a fair opportunity to make written representations to Ofcom against the proposed finding of rule breach."

The court accepted our filing earlier this week. We now await their decision to proceed.

~Many readers, listeners and viewers have inquired about ways to support this important lawsuit in the High Court. Well, aside from anything else, Ofcom's double-conviction of Mark seems to be doing wonders for five-star reviews of his new book, The Prisoner of Windsor. However, there are other methods of support, including:

a) signing up a friend for a Steyn Club Gift Membership; b) buying a chum (or yourself) a SteynOnline gift certificate

~ In case you missed it, you can catch up with Mark's most recent shows - including last night's Great Migration discussion filmed on stage in front of an audience on the recent Mark Steyn Cruise - right here.

Later today, Laura Rosen Cohen returns with her links from around the world.