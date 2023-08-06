A Se'nnight of Steyn: July 30-August 5

On this week's Mark Steyn Show , Michele Bachmann and Mister Snerdley joined Mark to discuss Trump, Biden and American "elections"...

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with a song inspired by the view from Steyn's sickbed.

~Mark's Monday column, live from Steyn's convalescence in Italy, brought readers up to date on the state of his suit against the UK state censor Ofcom in the English High Court and his battle to restore freedom of expression on critical public policy such as Covid and the vaccines. You can read his new Statement of Claim in full here.

Many viewers, listeners and readers have asked how they can support this important free-speech lawsuit against an overbearing censor. Please scroll down the page for more information.

~On Tuesday, Mark's Topical Take revisited some early portents of the malign alliance between lying governments, media lapdogs and Big Tech enforcers. It was our most read piece of the week.

In the absence on air of an ailing Steyn, his most popular regulars have been demonstrating that they don't need him at all. Here, for example, his favorite Australian, Alexandra Marshall, interviews his favorite Anglo-Filipina Staffordshire Horsewoman of the Apocalypse, Leilani Dowding:

"When you see the radicalisation of children in schools ... you could send your little girl to school and she could come back a boy the next afternoon. #Children are no longer safe inside the school industry." I sat down with @LeilaniDowding while on @MarkSteynOnline's cruise to... pic.twitter.com/c1NX7f5o45 — Alexandra Marshall (@ellymelly) August 2, 2023

~If it's Wednesday, Donald Trump must be getting his weekly indictment from the dirty stinking rotten corrupt US Department of Justice. On a special edition of The Mark Steyn Show former presidential candidate Michele Bachmann and Mark's old EIB comrade James (Snerdley) Golden joined Steyn on stage to analyse where the 2024 campaign is headed - and how we got here:

"They wanted President Trump to be seen as a terrorist."@MicheleBachmann on January 6 and the deep state's war on Trump. Watch The Mark Steyn Show here: https://t.co/MJt9URGNla pic.twitter.com/eoeosp1iG7 — Mark Steyn (@MarkSteynOnline) August 5, 2023

You can watch the full show here.

If you've missed a Steyn Show in recent weeks, you can now find the most recent edition and over three hundred episodes from the archives in reverse chronological order here.

~On Thursday: Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from America out-banana-ing the banana republics to Britain's Costa Coffee proclaiming that nothing goes better with its lousy lattes than slicing your breasts off.

~On Friday the ailing Steyn returned to the airwaves to host another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on a variety of topics from friendly advice for Trump to End-Stage America's descent into evil. You can listen to the whole show here.

~For his weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis plumped for Randolph Scott in 7 Men from Now.

As to that Steyn book, The Prisoner of Windsor, the five-star reviews continue to pile up around the world:

A new week for Mark begins later today with Steyn's Song of the Week on Serenade Radio at 5.30pm UK/12.30pm Eastern - and shortly thereafter the return of a beloved favorite feature at SteynOnline.