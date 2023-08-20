A Se'nnight of Steyn: August 13-19

On The Mark Steyn Show this week, Eva Vlaardingerbroek, John O'Sullivan and Michele Bachmann discussed globalism versus sovereignty.

As many of you know, Steyn is suing the UK state censor Ofcom over its enforcement of the catastrophic Covid propaganda.

Meanwhile, in case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Steyn's Song of the Week and a monster hit at the strange confluence of footie and opera.

~Our marquee presentation this week was the return of our series of audio adventures, Tales for Our Time, with a summer diversion from Mark: a variation on a theme of H G Wells in which the Eloi and the Morlocks show up some 800,000 years ahead of schedule. As the week concluded, events took a startling turn. Click for Part Eight, Part Nine, Part Ten, Eleven, Twelve, Thirteen and Part Fourteen. Part Fifteen airs tonight at SteynOnline.

~On Tuesday Steyn's Topical Take looked at the lessons for Trump and for us from a photograph of Lincoln's second inaugural. It was our most read piece of the week.

~On Wednesday's special edition of The Mark Steyn Show Michele Bachmann, Eva Vlaardingerbroek and John O'Sullivan joined Mark on stage to discuss globalism versus sovereignty:

You can watch the full show here.

If you've missed a Steyn Show, you can find the most recent edition and over three hundred episodes from the archives here.

~On Thursday: Laura's Links rounded up the Internet from America's shameful 9/11 plea deal to "patients of childbearing potential".

~On Friday Andrew Lawton was back to guest-host another Clubland Q&A with questions from Steyn Club members live around the planet on a variety of topics from "Rich Men North of Richmond" to weak men west of, oh, Warsaw. You can listen to the whole show here.

~For his weekend movie date, Rick McGinnis plumped for Judy Garland and Robert Walker in The Clock.

