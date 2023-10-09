Since its publication in 2015, we have had many requests for Mark's excellent book "A Disgrace To The Profession": The World's Scientists ~ in their own words ~ on Michael E. Mann, His Hockey Stick, And Their Damage to Science, Volume 1 to be offered in audio form.

Over the next few weeks leading up to the scheduled (finally!) trial of Mann vs Steyn in the DC Superior Court, we will offer a nightly episode from the book similar to our offering of the popular Tales for Our Time. But in a truth is stranger than fiction sense!

If you prefer to read along or read alone, personally signed copies are available at the Steyn Store, or sans signature at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or Kindle.

As a reminder, Mann first sued Mark and others in 2012. Then, Mann and Mark's codefendants decided to take the Slow Boat to (In)Justice by appealing the immediate appealability of SLAPP rulings all the way to the US Supreme Court. Mark didn't bother with all that procedural nonsense and instead focused on preparing for trial...

Thanks to the generosity of our readers - we were able to hire a researcher and compile these "exhibits" as it were of what scientists - "people with PhD after their names" (as Mann pal Ed Begley Jr. calls them) - actually make of Mann's "hockey stick" graph.

In this first episode, we will hear Mark's introduction - narrated by Melissa Howes - wherein Mark lays out his thought process behind the book and the upcoming trial itself.

This first episode will be free to all with subsequent episodes available only to Mark Steyn Club members.

