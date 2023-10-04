And Then There Were None

Kevin McCarthy? If that's the answer, it's a question not worth asking. If that's the best Republicans can do, America is over. But send money now to sendmoneynow.com, and next time - or maybe the time after that - we'll definitely get those wascally Dems!

Meanwhile, the other party dissolves the southern border and abolishes biological sex. And, if you're inclined to object to either, Democrats have all but formally dissolved and abolished what passes for America's "justice" system. Some men can loot CVS, burn down Wendy's, and smuggle Fentanyl and sex-slaves across the Rio Grande with impunity. Others make the mistake of offering legal advice to the sitting President during America's much vaunted if somewhat protracted "peaceful transfer of power", and wind up facing disbarment or gaol time.

To reprise my line from the other day, pretending all this is normal makes you an accomplice. True, it is not normal to topple a sitting speaker during a legislative term. In fact, it's never happened before, but, given all the other stuff that has never happened before, who cares? Letting only one party do the never-happened-before stuff will end America.

And are even the GOP establishment such "soft cocks" (an Australianism, but a choice one) that they don't see the symbolism of McCarthy allowing Nancy Pelosi to remain lodged in the Speaker's Office?

~Britain, to reprise another old line of mine, is the land where everything is policed except crime. In a fine illustration of that, HM Constabulary, who turn a blind eye to robbery, stabbings and the industrial-scale gang-rape of schoolgirls in every town up and down the spine of England, nevertheless have sufficient manpower to dispatch half-a-dozen officers to raid the home of our pal Laurence Fox.

Live now @LozzaFox is having his house searched by the police. pic.twitter.com/S6DVjWLXe7 — The Reclaim Party (@thereclaimparty) October 4, 2023

Mr Fox is head of the Reclaim Party, so Scotland Yard is now going Full Biden and arresting opposition-party leaders.

This morning Laurence Fox was arrested at his home in London and has been taken to a Police Station. No further updates will be provided until more information is available. — The Reclaim Party (@thereclaimparty) October 4, 2023

As I write, he remains under detention at the police station.

It was not a good day for Lozza. Shortly after being arrested, he was sacked by GB News, along with Calvin Robinson.

Breaking News: GB News announces Fox firing as he sits in jail https://t.co/lYVyLdcWwR via @theconwom — Kathy Gyngell (@KathyConWom) October 4, 2023

~In the gender-neutral bathroom of GB News, the presenters' team has disintegrated into one-man factions. You can't tell the players without a score card, so...

John Cleese, who for eighteen months now has been about to launch his own show on GB News... yeah, I'll believe that when it happens... anyway, John Cleese is on the outs with Mark Dolan:

Mark Dolan is really appalling, isn't he ? It seems to me that GB News is harming itself by putting out this nasty, vulgar rubbish https://t.co/Q98Rxa6wwQ — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) October 2, 2023

Mark Dolan is on the outs with Laurence Fox:

Laurence Fox is on the outs with Dan Wootton:

And Calvin Robinson is on the outs with those who are on the outs with Dan:

I had thought Neil Oliver would be the next target, but it looks like they're aiming their sights in Mark Dolan's direction. At this rate, it'll just be Patrick Christys left by the end of the month. — Dcn Calvin Robinson (@calvinrobinson) October 3, 2023

As Veronica from Auckland noted in our comments section:

Interestingly, both Fox and Robinson admit that they and GB News should've supported Mark against Ofcom and not doing so was a mistake - Fox says the board should sack the management, 'clear out the enemies within... and beg Mark Steyn to come back,' whilst Robinson says, 'we failed as a community to stand up for Mark Steyn...if we let them do the same to Dan, it's over'.

Indeed. As I observed five-and-a-half years ago on our Clubland Q&A re CRTV's Cary Katz:

I knew he was a bum by then, but what's interesting, if you happen to be one of those CRTV hosts, if you happen to be Steven Crowder, or Gavin McInnes or Michelle Malkin or any of the other CRTV hosts, and you think you've got a pretty sweet deal with Cary Katz, just be aware that when he says he's not going to be bound by the confidential binding arbitration, this sleazy bum isn't saying that he's breaking my contract or that my contract's worthless, he's telling Michelle Malkin, Steven Crowder, Gavin McInnes, all these other guys at CRTV that their contracts are worthless.

And whaddayaknow? Within six months, McInnes and Mrs Malkin were gone from CRTV - and, in the fullness of time, Steven Crowder followed. For McInnes, Malkin and Crowder, substitute Fox, Wootton and Robinson. For Katz the Cockwomble, insert Floppadopoulos the Thwarted Shagger.

Oh, well. We may have our differences, but I will say GB management are lovely to do business with:

@GBNEWS You claim to be the home of free speech then sack a man fresh from a hospital bed after a heart attack @MarkSteynOnline, then sack @LozzaFox whilst he is sitting in prison cell and to cap it off sack a member of the cloth @calvinrobinson for having an opinion. I'm done! — Greyhound Dave (@Greyhound_Dave) October 4, 2023

~We opened The Mark Steyn Club well some six-and-a-half years ago, and I'm thrilled by all those SteynOnline aficionados across the globe - from Fargo to Fiji, Vancouver to Vanuatu, Surrey to the Solomon Islands - who've signed up to be a part of it. With Fifteen Minute Cities closing in all around, those in search of strictly in-home diversions can find more information about our Club here - and, if you've a pal who might be partial to this sort of thing, don't forget our special Gift Membership.