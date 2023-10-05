The Flaccid Populace's Channel

Hi everyone and welcome to this week's batch of Laura's Links.

It has been another busy week for me and the Jews, celebrating the festival of Sukkot where we sit in little outdoor huts, shake the four species and generally go about the whole week being happy. Yes, we are instructed to celebrate the holiday in happiness. We MUST be happy or we kind of blow the holiday.

So, as you can imagine, I've been very occupied with the standard holiday routines of food, family, tripping around to various little huts and trying my best to celebrate HAPPILY even though there have been some significant bummers torpedoing the holiday from time to time. As usual, the regular motherlode of stuff is still going on in my real uppity Jew life but the show-err...rather, the column, must go on!

But dear friends, for the purpose of my online role as the Official In-House Jewish Mother at SteynOnline, I would say that the most relevant story of the week was the further defenestration, or should I say the further explodeypoulous of GB News.

In case you missed the news, a gaggle of Mark's former colleagues at GB News were given the "it's not us, it's you" speech, and either walked off the plank or sent to Re-Education Gulag or prison (!!!!). And in case you missed the Great Prophet Mark Steyn fondly reminiscing about his former boss, OH WHOOPS. Did I say "reminiscing"? What I really meant was MAKING INTERNET MEAN GIRL GYROS OUT OF "MR. SOFTCOCKOULOS in this little essay here.

(More from Mark on the whole thing here. )

And for real and not for joking while we're at it... damn you, Mark Steyn for coming up with an even funnier nickname for that censorious GBNews schmendrik than mine (Flaccidopoulous). I literally hate you for that, I'm like LITERALLY SHAKING OKAY??? But because I am both petty and competitive, I do want you to know that Google's auto correct has just suggested Flaccid Populace for my nickname in lieu of Flaccidopoulous and I think that is certainly the state of Britain right now so HAHAHA I INVENTED SOMETHING NEW AND FUNNY and I don't think you are gonna get any edit suggestions from Google for Softcockoulos.

SO. THERE.

Alright.

That concludes my intro remarks for this week. I gotta get some rest while the going is good and quiet now in the house. Lastly, please keep those prayers coming for Mark's continued recovery, his legal team's strength and fortitude and continue to recite Psalms for all those needing your prayers, including me and my house if you are so inclined.

Take care and I'll see you in the comments.

~

North America:

This is so good: Justin Trudeau's Self-Immolation. Rupa Subramanya is just a fabulous writer. Fabulous.

Believe all women, etc...

Living off the grid.

Americans: Anyone bank here?

Douglas Murray positively skewers Justin Trudeau here. It's delicious, read the whole thing.

The Return of the Bolsheviks

Usually, the adults (conservatives) have to clean up the mess that the children (liberals/progressives) make. But this time, there's too much damage. It's too late.

~

The Great Walkbackening, Reckoning and Accounting:

The vaccine mRNA is IN THEIR HEARTS.

YET...

Never forget.

~

The Formerly Great Britain:

Churchill weeps.

~

Europe:

Ain't diversity grand?

In Germany, too.

Meanwhile in Germany: "Tino Chrupalla, co-leader of the conservative AfD party, announced this week that he had been de-banked by Deutsche Bank for his association with the party."

~

Misc:

The new Axis of Evil.

"Psychology used to be about diagnosing and fixing people. Now it is as much about predicting and manipulating people."

~

Left Wing Zealots and Wokestapo Kooks:

VDH: "Woke is a religion, not an empirically based revolution. It requires blind faith and ideological zealotry that ignores data, smears apostates as blasphemers, and is fueled by a climate of fear as it uses public shaming, cancel culture, doxing, shadow banning, ostracism, and career destruction to bulldoze ahead." READ THE WHOLE THING!

THIS IS THE WAY

Explaining it sloooowly.

~

Human Grace:

Leonard Cohen at Queen's Park. Cohen, as you may or not know, is the Hebrew word for priest. The priestly benediction is recited by Cohanim (Heb. Plural), and is passed from father to son, going right back to Aaron. Cohen certainly blessed us with his music and words, and at his last concert in Israel before he died, blessed the entire audience.

THIS IS HOW TO CHANGE THE WORLD: "The curtain went up and it was as if a magic wand came in and 'Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo,' everyone was so professional. At the end of the performance they took their black hoods off and came to present Liberace's table with a rose, and he signed us on the spot to open for him in Las Vegas. He was so excited to see his puppet that he was moved to tears."

Hmmm....

This is so funny. I laughed my head off. Could not stop.

Country Music and Me.

It's open thread time! Log into SteynOnline and let Laura know what you think of these stories or other happenings from week that was. Commenting privileges are among the many perks of membership in The Mark Steyn Club. While going off topic is permitted on Laura's Links, do stick to the other rules as you engage: no URLs, no profanity, and no ad hominem attacks.