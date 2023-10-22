A Se'nnight of Steyn: October 15-21

In case you missed it, here's how the last seven days looked to Mark:

~The week began with Mark's Song of the Week: "Strangers in the Night".

~ On Monday Mark shared a topical take on Holocaust Memorial Day 2008 - which still holds up today.

~In Mark's Tuesday Notebook, Mark surveyed the land from the coppers Hate Crime Awareness Week advertisements, to the collapse of "The Voice" in Australia, and the suspension of Ofcom's director of "online safety".

~On Wednesday's Mark Steyn Show, we revisited the popular climate change forum filmed aboard the Mark Steyn Cruise a few years ago.

~Laura Rosen Cohen was back with a smorgasbord of Laura's Links on Thursday.

~ Much to the delight of listeners, Mark was able to host Clubland Q&A Friday - whereupon he answered questions from club members on everything from Israel to the state of his upcoming case with Mann to Pierre Poilievre.

~Saturday brought us to the thirteenth instalment of "A Disgrace to the Profession", a special audio version of Mark's climatological bestseller for club members.

Finally, Rick McGinnis kept our Saturday night movie date with a screening of Silence of the Lambs.

